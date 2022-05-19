Delta monarchs counsel governorship aspirants to prune down number ahead of primaries

The Urhobo Traditional Rulers Council has urged governorship aspirants from the Delta Central Senatorial district to prune down their number as they head for parties’ primaries to produce candidates for the 2023 general elections.

The Council said it had directed all the aspirants to synergise and select the best and acceptable hands to fly the flags of their parties in the 2023 governorship election.

The admonitions came on Sunday after the monarchs met with governorship aspirants of Urhobo extraction from the various political parties at the palace of Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom.

Speaking on behalf of the Urhobo Traditional Rulers Council, the paramount ruler of Idjere kingdom, HRM Obukohwo Monday Whiskey, Udurhie 1, said it was necessary for the aspirants to work together so as not to lose the governorship slot meant for Delta Central.

Udurhie 1, however, reiterated that none of the aspirants from all the political has been endorsed by the monarchs, saying it was not the duty of royal fathers to endorse any aspirant, but to pray and advise, where necessary.

“The Urhobo Traditional Rulers Council sent a message across to all the political parties’ governorship aspirants to synergize and produce a workable, acceptable aspirant that will stand for the primaries.

“The intention is to ensure that Urhobo does not miss this slot of producing the governor and that is why we invited them and they responded promptly. We advised them and prayed for them.

“On behalf of the Ukoko ŕ Ivie ŕ Urhobo, I was given the mandate to explain to you categorically that nobody was endorsed and nobody will be endorsed as it is not the duty of the council to endorse any political aspirant.

“We are fathers and the duty we have is to pray for them and advise them. We are not politicians nor pressure groups,” he reiterated.

It will be recalled that no fewer than 12 aspirants of Urhobo stock from Delta Central had been screened to participate in the governorship primary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), while Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege appears the only aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC).