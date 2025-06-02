Delta monarch presents scholarship awards to seven indigent students in Ndokwa

Seven indigent students of Ndokwa extraction in Delta State were at the weekend presented with scholarship awards by the Greg Oputa International Educational Foundation, founded by His Imperial Majesty, Obi Dr Gregory Nnamdi Oputa, the traditional ruler of Aboh Kingdom in Ndokwa East Council Area of the state.

The awards, given in conjunction with the Ultimate Tenderhelp Foundation, cover five years of study for each beneficiary in any university of their choice.

Several other less privileged students also received scholarships in different categories.

The Greg Oputa International Educational Foundation, Tribune Online reports, has been at the forefront of educational development in Aboh Kingdom and the entire Ndokwa Nation over the years.

Addressing students at the ceremony, Obi Gregory Oputa III, the Aboh monarch, said the scholarship award was an annual event designed to promote the educational advancement of indigent students and the overall socio-economic transformation of the area.

Obi Oputa III encouraged the students to justify the gesture by excelling in their studies and admonished them to stay away from drugs and other social vices plaguing society.

He also urged the students to look up to Jesus Christ for solutions to their problems, adding that a life without Christ was a life of crisis.

The traditional ruler of Agbara Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Kingsley Orereh, who delivered a motivational talk at the ceremony, enjoined the beneficiaries to remain steadfast and focused in their studies, insisting that they must guard against avoidable distractions at all costs.

The Agbara monarch noted that education is key to societal development and tasked the students to leverage it to equip themselves for future challenges.

He also made a personal donation of three million naira in support of the scholarship scheme.

The President and Founder of the Ultimate Tenderhelp Foundation, Dr Pastor Lovett Iyonawan, expressed great joy at the opportunity to empower the less privileged and appreciated God for the sustenance of the scholarship scheme since 1999.

The Delta State Commissioner for Finance, Chief Fidelix Okenmor Tilije, and the member representing Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Honourable Nnamdi Ezechi, supported the scholarship programme with two million naira each.

In their remarks, the beneficiaries expressed immense gratitude to the sponsors and promised to justify the scholarship awards by excelling in their academic pursuits.

Overjoyed by the kind gesture, the students assured the sponsors that they would not let them down and pledged to be good ambassadors of their families, schools, and the Ndokwa nation at large.

Master Edafe Kelvin of Ndam Secondary School, Beneku, emerged as the overall winner in the Brain Champ Quiz Competition, while Master Alika Destiny of Utagba-Ogbe Grammar School, Utagba-Ogbe, was the second runner-up, followed by Master Isomi Joel of Aboh Grammar School, Aboh.

Similarly, Abalagada Secondary School clinched first place in the best school presentation category, while Akarai Obodo Government Secondary School took second place and won the award for the most organised school.

The schools that participated in the Ultimate Tenderhelp Foundation Annual Raising Role Models Initiative Mega Conference included Aboh Grammar School, Utagba-Ogbe Grammar School, Ndam Secondary School, and Government Secondary School in Akarai-Obodo.

Others were Abalagada Secondary School, St Mary Magdalene College, Stella Maris College, Ashaka, and Bishop Lucas Secondary School.

