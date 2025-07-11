Delta monarch inaugurates committee to tackle drug abuse

The Asagba of Asaba, Obi Epiphany Azinge, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has inaugurated the Asaba Drug Awareness and Rehabilitation Committee, as a measure to tackle the worrisome incidence of drug abuse in his kingdom, Asaba, Delta capital.

This is because the Delta monarch is believed to have zero-tolerance for drug abuse among his people.

Chairperson of the committee, Obi Nwanyi Ajufoh disclosed this when members of the committee visited the Director-General of the State Bureau for Orientation and Communication, Dr. Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe in his office in Asaba.

Ajufoh said the goal of the committee was to save countless lives affected by drug abuse in villages and towns even as she expressed the committee’s readiness to collaborate with relevant stakeholders in educating people in rural areas about the dangers of drug abuse.

According to her, a reasonable number of Asaba youths have been struggling with drug addiction, and urgent steps must be taken to address the rising wave of substance abuse in the state.

In his remarks, Dr. Oghenesivbe commended the Delta monarch for inaugurating the committee, adding that drug abuse, especially among youths, was particularly concerning, as it could lead to addiction, mental health problems, and even death.

He pointed out that the consequences of drug abuse were far-reaching, affecting not only the individual but also their families, communities, and the larger society.

Citing drug abuse statistics for Delta State, the Orientation Bureau DG said the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA had reported a surge in drug-related activities in the state, adding that in 2023 alone, about 500,000 of the state’s population between 15 and 65 years, were engaged in illicit use of drugs.

Dr Oghenesivbe pledged the Bureau’s commitment to collaborating with the Asaba Drug Awareness and Rehabilitation Committee and other stakeholders, towards amplifying the sensitization campaign and making a meaningful impact in communities across the state.

According to him, “As a Bureau, we are committed to collaborating with your committee and other stakeholders to amplify the sensitization campaign and make a meaningful impact in our communities.

“I believe that with our combined efforts, we can make a significant impact and create a brighter future for our youths and communities.

“Drug abuse and crime also have significant economic implications, including increased healthcare costs, lost productivity, and strain on law enforcement resources. The NDLEA and other stakeholders have expressed the need for mandatory drug testing for students seeking admission into colleges and tertiary institutions.

“Substance abuse can lead to impaired judgement, criminal activities such as robbery, rape, domestic violence, kidnapping, and other criminal behaviour,” he said.

The Bureau Chief pointed out that Governor Oborevwori’s leadership has been instrumental in driving efforts to reduce the prevalence of drug abuse in the state, appreciating his vision for a Drug Free Delta through collaboration, awareness creation, provision of support services, and promotion of a culture of drug-free living in the state.

He lauded the Delta State Government for its efforts to establish counselling and rehabilitation centers in Kwale and Agbor, stressing that the “Drug Free Delta” sensitization campaign launched in February this year by the State Governor is yielding tremendous gains as War Against Drug Abuse, WADA Clubs, are being inaugurated in colleges in the state, through collaboration with the NDLEA.

He emphasized the Bureau’s commitment to actualizing the state’s “Drug Free Delta” campaign launched by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and announced plans for the second phase of the campaign targeting 58 secondary schools and all tertiary institutions in the state.

In the same vein, the State Commander of the NDLEA, represented by the Deputy Commander, Mr Victor Isibor, emphasized that guiding children against drug abuse was a shared responsibility, and advised parents to play active roles in raising their children towards the right path.

According to him, in the first half of 2025 alone, NDLEA Delta Command seized over 1,000 kilograms of assorted drugs and arrested nearly 600 suspects. But we also recognize that users are not criminals; they are patients. We’ve counseled nearly 400 individuals and rehabilitated several others,” he reported.

He praised Governor Oborevwori for providing utility vehicles to support NDLEA operations and called on parents to play a more active role in guiding their children away from substance abuse.

The courtesy visit which marked a significant milestone in the state’s ongoing campaign to combat substance abuse and rehabilitate affected youths was attended by the representatives of the State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), CDR Victor Isibor; the Delta State Command PPRO, SP Bright Edafe ably represented by Supol Emeka Nwanze, and the State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mrs Tracy Ikolomi.