Delta monarch gives hoodlums 21 days ultimatum to restore vandalised school property or incur wrath of the gods 

The Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom, Jesse, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, King Monday Obukohwo Whiskey (Udurhie 1) has called on hoodlums desecrating and vandlising school facilities in the kingdom to own up and restitute or risk the wrath of the gods of the land.

The journalist-turned-First-Class traditional ruler gave the warning last weekend after conducting journalists round some public nasic schools which were vandalised and desecrated by suspected hoodlums from the kingdom.

“Idjerhe Kingdom has nine government secondary schools and Idjerhe Grammar School is the premier among them. That one is over 40 years,” he disclosed pointing to the direction of the public school, his alma mater.

HRM Whisky further lamented that “two days ago, the principal came here to complain bitterly that learning materials, chalkboards, ceiling fans, ceilings and desks of the school have all been vandalized.

“I didn’t see reason for that so I went there this morning with some selected Chiefs and what we saw can only happen in parts of the North where people say they don’t want education.

“I passed through that school some 40 years ago and left the school in a perfect state. In a normal situation, no child born of a woman should go to a school serving his community to defecate in classrooms, remove ceiling fans, punch all the ceilings, remove black boards.

“The ones they can’t remove they punch; any child that can do such a thing is not normal at all.”

According to the visibly disappointed monarch, he has directed the secretary of the Idjerhe Kingdom to handle the matter in the traditional way with a view restoring sanity to the schools.

“I’ve told him we have a traditional way of doing things here; let the priest of the kingdom go out with a town crier and announce to all parents that if they have a child that played any role in that massive destruction, in 21 days that child should own up and put themselves together and build those facilities.

“If after 21 days nobody owns up, of course Idjerhe is a traditional Urhobo community, we will know how to go about it. We will talk to the owners of this community and God over the issue and whatever happens, they will have to bear the consequences,” he warned.

The Urhobo monarch vowed not to spearhead sourcing for funds to replaced the destroyed facilities which he insisted were “deliberately destroyed by children of this kingdom who don’t have value for education.”

He also noted that he has directed the youth chairman of the area to secure the school and hand over anyone caught vabdalising the school property to the police for prosecution