Delta monarch condemns ‘sponsored’ protests against Tantita

Chairman of the Host Communities Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (HOSCON) and Elders Advisory Council, His Majesty King Obukowho Monday Whiskey, PhD, Ovie of the Great Idjerhe Kingdom, has strongly condemned the recent sponsored protest targeting Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL).

The frontline Niger Delta monarch, in a media chat, called on the Federal Government and relevant security agencies to investigate those behind what he described as an “unholy act” designed to sabotage Nigeria’s oil and gas production for selfish gain.

According to the Delta monarch, the protest is a clear indication of the desperation of criminal elements determined to continue crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism under the guise of activism.

“Their activities are nothing short of criminals openly identifying themselves and exposing those behind the unending pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft,” he stated.

He questioned the motive behind the campaign to cancel Tantita’s contract, especially when several other companies with little to no visible impact are still retaining theirs.

“Why call for the cancellation of Tantita Security Services when others with poor performance remain untouched? When did doing a good job become a crime in Nigeria?” he queried.

He lamented the devastating state of the Niger Delta environment — polluted waters, lost aquatic life, and severely reduced oil production — all resulting from unchecked criminal activities before Tantita’s intervention.

King Whiskey applauded High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo for his courage and commitment to protecting critical national oil and gas infrastructure, calling him a patriot whose efforts have restored sanity to the oil-rich region.

“These faceless, sponsored elements should hide their heads in shame. Tantita has brought an end to their evil enterprise,” the monarch declared.

He further noted that protesting against a government-approved security operation simply because it blocks illicit sources of income is both shameful and unpatriotic.

“The best way to reward Ekpemupolo and Tantita is to expand their operational scope. This will enable the company to employ more able-bodied youths and further secure more facilities,” he said.

Highlighting the return of aquatic life, cleaner water bodies, and gradual environmental recovery, King Whiskey said all evidence points to the impact of Tantita’s operations.

He warned against introducing tribal or ethnic sentiments into the matter, insisting that performance, not prejudice, should guide public opinion and government policy.

“This show of shame must be condemned. Let us celebrate those who are working, not crucify them,” he concluded.