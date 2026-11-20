A suspected food thief has abandoned two pots of food, including pepper soup, plantain, and Eba, while fleeing an angry mob at Eti street, Okumagba Layout, Warri, Delta.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Friday after the suspect allegedly broke into a cafeteria along the street and made away with the prepared meals.

It was gathered that the suspect had almost finished eating the food before he was discovered. He reportedly escaped with the pots but abandoned them at a point when he realised he was about to be caught by residents.

When our correspondent visited the scene, some residents were seen gathered around the abandoned pots, apparently curious about the unusual incident.

Some of them expressed surprise that the suspect would break into a cafeteria in the middle of the night to steal food.

Others suggested that the suspect might be a resident of the neighbourhood, with one of them insisting that he could not have gone far.

“The person is not far from here. He is within,” the resident said.