Aspirants in the July 13 local government council elections in Delta state have been urged not to fight over positions, as only one person can occupy a position at a time.

The state Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, gave this advice on Sunday at the PDP Delta South Leaders and Stakeholders Meeting held at the Warri residence of former governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan.

While thanking the leaders of the party in the district for their massive support in the last general elections, Oborevwori said: “Delta South PDP is united, and I want to thank all of you because coming together like this makes the party stronger.

“I did not lose in any local government in Delta South. Whether the margin was small or not, I won. However, in my Senatorial District, I lost in some local governments. So, I am very thankful to Delta South.

“The State Chairman is moving from Delta Central to Delta South, and regarding the local government council elections, let me urge all aspirants to be patient and not to fight for any position because only one person can occupy a position at a time.

“Look at me; I had 38 cases and I won all by the grace of God, and that was possible because God wanted it to be so.

“Again, I appeal to you, don’t fight for any position. When the time comes, God will do it for you. With all the battles, we won in 21 local governments out of 25 with a margin of over 120,000 votes.

“I have come here to assure you that I will not disappoint you, and we will continue to do the right thing. You know, when you do the right thing, some people may be angry, but many people will be happy.

“In my administration, there is nothing like ‘Governor says.’ If I want to say anything, I will speak immediately. I thank all of you for the love you have shown me today. My appeal is for you to continue to pray for me to remain focused and to do the right thing always.

ALSO READ: Active citizenship, panacea to Nigeria’s challenges — Ozigbo

“The will of God will continue to prevail because if it is not your turn today, it will be your turn tomorrow. Continue to show your leaders respect because that is what they want from all of us. God will continue to unite us, and we will continue to achieve for Deltans through our MORE agenda.

“We have completed many projects to be inaugurated during our one-year anniversary in office, while many others are still ongoing. After the anniversary, we will still inaugurate more projects.”

Chief host and former Governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, commended Governor Oborevwori for his accomplishments in just one year in office.

“Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has done a lot for this state. I appreciate all the things you have done because I was there for eight years and not everybody will understand what you are doing.

“You have constructed roads, completed some that you met, and started many things. We are happy with you, especially those of us in Delta South.

“We must thank the former Governor who insisted it must be you, and we thank all those who worked with us to make it happen. Thank God that so far you have not disappointed us,” he said.

Immediate Past Deputy Governor of the state, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, thanked Governor Oborevwori for his leadership accomplishments and for continuing the legacies of the Okowa-led administration.

He also lauded Oborevwori for his works in the riverine areas, for Delta South, and for the entire state, pledging the support and cooperation of the entire leadership and members of the Delta South Senatorial District.

Regarding the party congresses and local government council elections, Otuaro urged members to accept decisions taken in the interest of the overall development of the party and the state.

Speaking on behalf of the members of the National Assembly, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi thanked Governor Oborevwori for his achievements thus far and pledged the support and cooperation of the members of the National Assembly for the Governor’s MORE Agenda.

The meeting was attended by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, Senator James Manager, Deputy Chairman of the party, Chief Val Areyinka, Delta South Senatorial District Chairman, Chief Julius Takeme, among other dignitaries.