Delta introduces property tax to shore up revenue

Delta State Government is to introduce property tax in urban areas of the state as part of measures to improve its internally generated revenue.

The approval for the new tax was reached at the seventh virtual Executive Council (EXCO) meeting, attended by 47 members which was presided over by the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting on Wednesday, Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu said that the state government would embark on enumeration exercise with a view to determining properties that would attract tax.

According to him, tax income that would be generated from the property tax would help the state government to execute projects that would positively impact on the socio-economic lives of residents.

ALSO READ: Ebonyi gov suspends FADAMA III coordinator over alleged fraud

The Commissioner disclosed that EXCO gave approval for a number of road projects to be executed in the state in its determination to deepen the Stronger Delta Agenda of the state government.

He listed the roads to be constructed to include Okwatata Street in Uvwie and its adjoining streets, Aliohen Road, Ute-Okpu in Ika North East Local Government and remedial works on Udu Bridge in Udu Local Government Area.

To improve the state economy, the commissioner said that the state government would access a N10 billion naira credit facilities from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for agricultural productivity which would attract a single-digit interest rate.

Aniagwu pointed out that the repayment of the CBN facility would be shouldered by the state government and two private sector investors, stressing that the state government needs 2,507 hectares of land to go into large scale cassava production.

He emphasised that 1,007 hectares of land have been acquired, just as he said that the government needs wide expanse of land to actualise the project expected to be established close to Oghara and Abraka in Ethiope West and Ethiope East Local Government Areas of the state respectively.

To make potable water available to Deltans, the commissioner said that the state government would collaborate with the Federal Government in the execution of water projects in the three senatorial districts under the E-WASH programme where it (the state government) would provide the sum of N295 million as its counterpart fund.

The state government, Aniagwu stated, also approved the appointment of Obi Solomon Ezechiyelugo as the traditional ruler of Ashama community in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state while it equally rectified the position of Odiologbo of Oyede to Ovie of Oyede in Isoko North Local Government Area.

The highlight of the meet was Governor Okowa directing all commissioners to embark on inspection of all ongoing projects in their various ministries to ensure that projects were executed in line with the contractual agreement.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE