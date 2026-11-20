…result upload in 598 polling units

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to conduct a mock accreditation and result upload exercise across the 25 local government areas of Delta State on Saturday, November 28, 2026.

According to the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Sir Etekamba Udo Umoren, 598 polling units across the local government areas will be selected for the exercise.

He added that the polling units would open at 7:30 a.m., while accreditation would commence at 8:00 a.m. and close at 2:30 p.m.

Addressing a press conference in Asaba on Friday, Sir Umoren said the exercise was part of INEC’s preparations to ensure a credible, transparent, efficient and seamless electoral process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The exercise will afford the Commission the opportunity to analyse the performance of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in diverse environments and conditions before its deployment for the General Elections.”

Sir Umoren disclosed that, as part of the sensitisation exercise, electoral officers in the local government areas were expected to hold meetings with stakeholders to inform them about the selected polling units, adding that the information would subsequently be passed on to the electorate.

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“This arrangement is intended to ensure that the Mock Accreditation and Result Upload covers a broad geographical spread of the State while providing an opportunity to assess Election-day operations at the grassroots level.

“The exercise will provide an opportunity to test the functionality and reliability of election technologies and equipment, particularly the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

“It will also assess the effectiveness of the accreditation, voting, result recording, transmission, and other relevant Election-day processes, as applicable to the exercise. Identified technical challenges will be documented and addressed before the actual elections.

“It will test their understanding of polling procedures, proper handling of election materials, accreditation, voting, counting, and result management,” he stated.

He expressed hope that personnel would demonstrate professionalism, discipline, neutrality and strict adherence to established electoral guidelines.

He said the exercise would be closely monitored to identify operational strengths, weaknesses, challenges and areas requiring improvement.

According to him, the lessons learnt would guide INEC in refining its procedures, improving staff performance, strengthening logistics and enhancing the overall conduct of future elections.

Sir Umoren explained that INEC remained committed to conducting elections that were free, fair, credible, transparent, inclusive and peaceful.

He urged the media to enlighten the public on the purpose, scope and significance of the exercise, which he said was a test of electoral processes and not an actual election.