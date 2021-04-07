Delta inaugurates magistrates’ court for 15 communities in Olomu

Another milestone in grassroots’ administration of justice has been achieved in Delta State as the magistrates’ court at Olomu, Akperhe-Olomu, in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state was recently inaugurated.

The inauguration came barely two weeks after the Abraka Judicial Division in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state was established.

The new magistrates’ court, which was carved out of Otu-Jeremu Magisterial District, covers 15 towns and villages, including Agbon-Olomu, Akperhe-Olomu, Okpare-Olomu, Okpavuerhe-Olomu, Ovwodokpokpor-Olomu, Aloba-Olomu and Agbazo-Olomu.

Performing the opening ceremony, Chief Judge of the state, Justice Marshal Umukoro, who had created five judicial divisions and seven magistrates’ courts since 2015, stated that his decision to do so was in tandem with Goal 16 of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The goal, he stated, committed member-states to provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institution at all levels.

While expressing appreciation to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for providing the enabling environment for the judiciary to thrive in the state, the chief judge expressed optimism that with the creation of the court, the Bar and Bench would work harmoniously to ensure smooth administration of justice in the state.

In their separate remarks, the chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ughelli branch, Mr Eromonsele Scott Ayo-Okhiria; the President-General of Olomu Kingdom, Olorogun (Dr) Moses Taiga and the President-General of Akperhe-Olomu Kingdom, Mr Oviri Orakata, thanked the state government for bringing justice closer to the people, promising to provide conducive environment for the court to operate.

OULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…BREAKING: Buhari appoints DIG Alkali Baba as acting IGP

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…BREAKING: Buhari appoints DIG Alkali Baba as acting IGP