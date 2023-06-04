Medical services at the Delta state-owned hospital in Ogwashi Uku, Aniocha south council area of the state was at the weekend paralyzed after a female youth corper doctor was seriously beaten up by a mobile policeman.

The incident which occurred on Thursday night was said to have caused panic in the hospital even as patients were discharged.

It was reported that other doctors in sympathy with their colleagues decided to down tools until the policeman is brought to book by the relevant authorities.

The doctors were yet to resume work as of Sunday noon when NIGERIAN TRIBUNE inquired.

The crisis started on Thursday night when some policemen on escort to a burial ceremony in Ogwashi Uku town rushed some persons to the hospital following injuries they sustained during fracas that ensued at the wake-keeping ceremony.

According to findings, shortly after the victims were attended to by the doctor, one of the policemen became hostile despite all efforts made by his colleagues to calm him down.

“The policeman holding his gun started shouting at the doctor inside the emergency ward. He said so many things to the doctor. He was insisting that one of the victims in particular (his brother) be treated .

“Despite being told outrightly by the doctor and others health workers that the person and indeed all others have been treated, the man was not satisfied.

“He moved towards the doctor while sitting and gave her a severe blow, kicked and dragged her to the ground until some staff come to her rescue.

“The other policemen sensing more danger hurriedly escape from here.

“Other doctors were so sad what happened to their colleague and immediately decided to shut down”, an eyewitness account said.





In his reaction, the Permanent Secretary in the state health management board, Dr Paul Okunbor described the action of the policeman as unacceptable adding that the issue of doctors in the facility protesting over the matter was being addressed.

Dr Okunbor hoped the police authority would expedite action as it had assured to fish out the mobile policeman .

Confirming the story, the state police public relations officer DSP Bright Edafe said the suspect, a mobile policeman is not from the state command adding that he was yet to be found.

He said the policemen involved accompanied some personalities outside Delta state to a burial ceremony in Ogwashi Uku, assuring that no stone would be left unturned in the command’s investigation to get the policeman in question.