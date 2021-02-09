Delta govt warns contractors over shoddy jobs

Erring officials of Delta State government who collude with contractors in the execution of road projects will be seriously dealt with, the state Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye, has warned.

According to him, the government would not tolerate any shoddy jobs execution anymore as a certificate of completion will not be issued to any contractor for such poorly executed projects.

Speaking to newsmen, on Tuesday, in Asaba, Chief Augoye warned its Field and Zonal Engineers, the Projects Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Team against bigotry, financial inducement and sentiment in the discharge of their duties.

He said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa inaugurated the Projects Monitoring and Evaluation Team as a supervisory body and approved the monitoring initiative of the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to convince detractors that it is no longer business as usual in the state.

“The Ministry of Works will not tolerate a situation where field, zonal officers, the monitoring and evaluation team will attest to shoddy road construction that failed the true test of the specification.

“Such jobs will not be certificated, even as such officers will be made to face stiff sanctions.”

The commissioner said the state government had extended the Defect Liability Period (DLP), which enables the contractor to make necessary repairs on failed portion of any certified road construction, from one to two years.

He said since Igbide-Irri construction was enmeshed in crisis, owing to alleged poor project execution, the state had placed the contract award on red alert and ordered that no Certificate of Completion should be issued to the contracting firm except it is completed according to specification.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Nigerians Continue To Test Positive, Die Of COVID-19 Complications ― Analysis

More Nigerians have continued to test positive for COVID-19 and more deaths have been recorded from its complications, Tribune Online analysis shows.

However, Nigeria recorded fewer COVID-19 infections and deaths when compared to the previous week. It also recorded increased recoveries during the same period…Delta govt warns contractors over shoddy jobs

Delta govt warns contractors over shoddy jobs