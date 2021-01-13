Delta govt sources N8bn from CBN to fund Agro Project in Ogwashi Uku

Delta State government has sourced the sum of N8 billion from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to fund the Agro-Industrial park being established in Aboh-Ogwashi in Aniocha south local government area of the state.

The state commissioner for information, Mr Charles Aniagwu who disclosed this during an inspection of the project said partners were also coming in with their resources for the speedy development of the park.

The park is a multi-purpose, expected to accommodate agro-processing of different agricultural products whether root or tuber crops, grains, livestock, among others.

According to the commissioner, the park would be a catalyst for economic transformation in the state adding that it was a strong commitment of the present administration to grow a Delta economy not dependent on oil.

Aniagwu who maintained that the park would provide agro-processing value-chain services to farmers in the state said that this is the time to move beyond oil.

“We have come here to see for ourselves what we have done so far with respect to Delta Agro-Industrial park.

“You have seen the location and we believe that by the time the park comes fully on stream, a number of our farmers who farm within the environment of the park and those who farm or grow their crops in different parts of the state will take advantage of the different factories and industries to be located in this industrial park for processing what they have.

“Our people lose value of their produce because of lack of processing facilities and I am glad that this industrial park will bring in additional value for our farmers when completed and inaugurated.

“The park will also enhance the capacity of a number of farmers who will take advantage of the mechanisation that will take place here and we are quite convinced that this park will soon take off, and it will take Delta far from what it used to be,” he said.

On his part, Professor Eric Eboh, Chief Job Creation Officer, Delta State Bureau for Job Creation, said that the project was well conceived to provide a one-stop-shop solution to farmers and industrialists in the state.

“The benefits of the project have been validated by National and International Financing Organizations and we are confident that this project would stand the test of time even after Okowa’s exit as governor,” Eboh stated.

The Coordinator of the Project, Ran Yogev Sequoia Group, said that the site was 220 hectares and was selected because of its nearness to the Ogwashi-Uku Dam.

He added that the engineering, procurement and construction of the project were expected to be completed within 18 months.

