Delta Govt signs concessioning agreement with consortium on Asaba airport

The Delta State government, on Tuesday, signed an agreement with the Asaba airport company limited for the concessioning of the Asaba International airport which shall be for an initial period of thirty years.

The journey to hand over the airport to the private sector to manage started five years ago when the administration of Gov Ifeanyi Okowa set up a Project Steering Committee with the mandate to shop for a consortium of Concessionaire Operators/Investors with the technical and financial capabilities to redevelop, finance, design, operate, maintain and manage the facility.

Gov Okowa at the ceremony held at the airport, said the state government chose concession as the most viable option for the airport to be run more professionally, efficiently, and profitably for the overall good of the state.

According to him, after a thorough and rigorous review and analysis of the bids by a separate committee, the First Investment/Menzes Consortium was the preferred bidder, having provided the demonstrable capacity to meet all the requirements of the Master Plan while also outlining their financial commitment and injection of new investments.

The governor said it was their duty to manage the airport and develop the various strategic business units in the form of; Cargo Business and the development of the Cargo Terminal, Development of the Logistics Hub and Cargo Warehouses, operation and management of the Tank Farm, and development and management of the Business Park.

Others include development and management of the Hotel and Convention Centre, Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility among others.

The governor stated that the Concessionaire shall be exempted from the payment of some specific taxes to the state for a period of five years, to enable it to concentrate on the development of the mandatory capital projects.

The company is expected to pay an annual fee of One hundred-million-naira each year during the concession period, as well as an upfront fee of N1billion only on or before the close of business on the 15th day following the signing of this agreement to the state government.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Delta Govt signs concessioning agreement with consortium on Asaba airport

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Dropped Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week (February 14 to 20), 5,849 new cases were reported in the country, the lowest in seven weeks.

The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the December 27 to January 2 week, when it reported 5,681 cases…Delta Govt signs concessioning agreement with consortium on Asaba airport