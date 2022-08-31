Delta govt sets up enterprises for 6,075 youths

As the eight-year administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State gradually moves to the end in 2023, its job and wealth creation bureau said it has trained and set up enterprises for 6,075 youths since 2015.

The Chief job and wealth creation officer, Professor Eric Eboh, at the Orientation and Personal Effectiveness Training (OPET) of 525 beneficiaries in Asaba, said the entrepreneurs had created multiple jobs as testimonies abound from the 25 local government areas of success stories of the Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP), Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP) and Graduate Employment Enhancement Program (GEEP).

Eboh said that the 6,075 trainees were not part of the skills acquisition programme organised by other relevant agencies of the state government aimed at reducing unemployment in the state.

The training of the youths for four to five months at various centres which will commence in September is the seventh and last cycle of the programme which include catering and confectionery, tiling and interlocking, hairdressing and braiding, audio-visual services, electrical and solar works and pop-screed-making-painting.

According to Professor Eboh, about 12,161 youths applied for the training out of which 525 were selected, urging them to take advantage of the opportunity to organise themselves, exhibit self discipline and create personal responsibility to succeed in their future endeavours.

“Count yourselves privileged for being selected for this skill learning and self-improvement personality development programme.

“You cannot run a business if you are not personally organised. That is the importance of personal effectiveness training,” he said.

A resource expert, Pastor Afolabi Adun who commended the state government for the job and wealth creation, charged the trainees to have determination to learn and always have a heart as they maintain good relationship with people.

