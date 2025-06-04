Delta govt revolutionises healthcare with new medical equipment

Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, on Wednesday, inaugurated a multi-billion-naira suite of cutting-edge medical equipment in a bold move to transform healthcare delivery across the state.

The newly acquired facilities include eight haemodialysis machines, 25 4D user-friendly ultrasound scanners, and two German-manufactured rugged CT scan machines.

These state-of-the-art devices are distributed across the three senatorial districts of the state, significantly boosting diagnostic and treatment capabilities in government-owned health institutions.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at the Central Hospital, Warri, Governor Oborevwori said the procurement of the medical equipment was aimed at improving healthcare delivery in the state.

The Governor, who invited the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, to formally inaugurate the equipment, stated: “We have eight dialysis machines—three for Central Hospital, Warri; two for Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara; and the other three for Asaba Specialist Hospital, Asaba.”

According to him, “Today marks a significant milestone as we distribute 25 ultrasound scan machines—one for each of the local government areas in our state.

Following this event, each local government area will take delivery of their assigned machine. While the symbolic gesture may be quiet, the impact will resonate across our communities.

The state government, through the Ministry of Health, will also begin comprehensive training for health workers in our primary health centres on the proper use of these machines.

This initiative is aimed at significantly improving the quality of healthcare services, especially in reducing maternal and infant mortality and morbidity rates.

Furthermore, we have procured theatre and orthopaedic equipment for our central hospital, along with two new CT scan machines—one of which has already been installed, while the second is currently awaiting installation. These investments reflect our unwavering commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and outcomes.

As the saying goes, ‘health is wealth’, and this administration is determined to ensure that both our hospitals and primary health centres are well-equipped to deliver quality, effective, and affordable healthcare to all Deltans.”

In his remarks, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Joseph Onojaeme, praised Governor Oborevwori for his visionary leadership, describing the equipment rollout as a milestone in Delta’s healthcare journey.

“These include eight haemodialysis machines to be distributed across the three state districts, 25 4D user-friendly ultrasound scanners, and CT scan equipment.

After consulting with major health facilities in the state, it was noted that the Asaba Specialist Hospital and the Mother and Child Hospital in Warri already have functioning CT scan machines.

In his wisdom, the Governor approved the purchase of two brand-new, rugged German CT scanners to serve the remaining districts.”

The Commissioner also commended Governor Oborevwori for the prompt payment of the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) to all resident doctors in the state—an initiative recognised by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) during their recent Ordinary General Meeting.

“Delta is now one of only three Nigerian states to have fully implemented the MRTF policy.

In their communiqué, they acknowledged Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as one of the only three governors in Nigeria to approve the MRTF.

We also commend His Excellency for his unwavering support and protection in efforts to sanitise the nursing profession.

He has made it clear that admissions into nursing schools must be based on merit alone, without external influence.

I encourage our leaders to emulate this standard if we are to truly build a strong and effective healthcare system.”

The event also highlighted the Governor’s consistent support for medical professionals.

Governor Oborevwori, accompanied by the State Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Emomotimi Guwor; and top government officials, formally inaugurated the equipment amid applause and optimism for a healthier Delta.

