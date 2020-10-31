Delta govt reviews curfew, now 8:00p.m to 6:00a.m

The Delta State government has announced a further review of the curfew imposed after the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests from 6:00p.m – 8:00am to 8:00p.m – 6:00p.m.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu in a statement on Saturday said the reviewed curfew took effect Saturday October 31.

The state government, he enthused, expresses appreciation to Deltans for observing the curfew, which is expected to restore total normalcy in the state.

“As a government we are not unmindful of the stress our people are going through on account of the curfew, but it was inevitable in order to protect the life and property of Deltans.

“I must thank Deltans for protecting the interest of our common patrimony by ensuring that no further destruction of public buildings was witnessed in the state.”

“As part of our avowed commitment to build a stronger Delta with our youths, let me also express the determination of the State Government to give effect to the decisions reached in the Town Hall meetings with youths in the state,” Aniagwu said.

It will be recalled that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had imposed a 48-hour curfew on the state on Thursday October 22 following wanton destruction of public buildings in parts of the state during the #EndSARS protests.

He had earlier relaxed the curfew, which has been enforced by soldiers drafted from Sector 1, Joint Task Force (JTF), 3 Battalion Nigerian Army, Effurun, on Saturday, October 24, from 6pm to 8am daily.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE