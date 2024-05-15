The Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Dr Kingsley Emu, has led a team of senior government officials to mediate in the lingering power tussle at the Oleh Development Union (ODU), in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

This is in a strict adherence to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s directive that all forms of community disputes be resolved without further delay, especially to halt a repeat of the Okuama episode.

The peace meeting brokered by the state government lasted for several hours, wherein all parties to the dispute, including the immediate past President-General of ODU, Chief Believe Alakri, agreed without duress to end the delayed power transmission that had been a major problem in Oleh community since December 31, 2023.

It was also unanimously agreed that parties to the union leadership dispute are to immediately withdraw all pending court cases, as well as criminal complaints lodged at various police stations in preparation for the May 25 election, while the subcommittee headed by Josiah Iroro is saddled with the responsibility of working out modalities to harmonise the delegates list from all the parties.

Speaking after peace was successfully brokered by government, Emu, flanked by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Community Development, Princess (Mrs) Pat Ajudua; Special Adviser to the State Governor on Peace and Conflict Resolution, Chief Edwin Uzor and Principal Secretary to the State Governor, Mrs Lyna Ochulor, said one of the focal points of Oborevwori’s MORE agenda is to enhance peace and security.

He added that the governor will continue to do the needful to keep the people of the state together in peace, love and unity at all times.

He noted that peace is priceless, which is why the state government will stop at nothing to ensure that all major conflicts in any part of the state are resolved to further enhance the level of peaceful coexistence within and between communities across the three senatorial districts, commending the immediate past president of ODU, Chief Alakri and other stakeholders within the union for their patriotism, maturity and willingness to promote peace and development in Oleh community.

Emu, urged all Deltans to take their civic responsibilities serious by obeying law and order, embracing peace and sustaining mutual understanding, adding that Governor Oborevwori is already delivering quality dividends of democracy to the people.

