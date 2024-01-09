Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) for 3,747 hectares of land have been presented to the Nigerian Navy for its forward operation base in Escravos, Warri, South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The gesture came from the state government on Tuesday, when Governor Sheriff Oborevwori received the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and his delegation at the government house in Asaba.

Speaking during the courtesy visit, Governor Oborevwori commended the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies for their support and cooperation with the government and people of the state.

He noted that the state has been experiencing peace, especially in the waterways, because of the efforts of the security agencies, assuring that his administration would continue to partner with them for the development of the state.

Oborevwori said: “The Navy is very key to us in Delta State, especially in our waterways. Since I came in about seven months ago, it has been wonderful in terms of waterway security. We have a very good naval team in Delta State.

“A lot has been going on, and we are very happy with the operations of the Navy here in Delta State, unlike other states. You have improved a lot, but we still ask for more because security can never be 100 per cent.

“The state government will continue to do its best, as we hope that the Navy will continue to do its best. I know that this visit is a good one for all of us.

“One good news you will take home today is that I am now handing to you the Certificate of Occupancy for 3,747 hectares of land already secured for the Nigerian Navy

“As I said, we will continue to partner with the Nigerian Navy in order to continue to improve our security.

“I have assured my people in my MORE Agenda that we are going to enhance peace and security, and that is exactly what we are doing, and we are happy that there is peace in Delta State.”

Earlier, Vice Admiral Ogalla thanked Governor Oborevwori, the government, and the people of Delta State for their support of the Navy, assuring that it would continue to ensure the security of the nation’s oil assets for optimum production.

He said the Navy was saddled with the defence of the nation’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, particularly in the maritime domain, for the economic well-being of the country.

Ogalla said the Navy requires the continued support and collaboration of coastal states, with Delta being a major coastal state.

He said there has been a gradual increase in oil production in the country and commended the governor for the construction of a jetty at the Naval Base in Warri.

