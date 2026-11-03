Delta govt deploys over 150 medical personnel to oil spill-hit Uzere community

The Delta State Government has deployed more than 150 medical personnel to Uzere Community in Isoko South Local Government Area to provide free healthcare services to residents affected by an oil spill that devastated farmlands and disrupted aquatic livelihoods.

Stakeholders in the community had lamented what they described as the inadequate intervention by the operating firm, Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL), and its partners following the oil spill, which occurred more than six months ago.

However, Nigerian Tribune reports that the medical team, led by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Joseph Onojeme, arrived in the community on Monday following a directive by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori after his visit to the spill sites last week.

Speaking in Uzere, Onojeme urged residents to cooperate with the medical team, comprising experienced professionals from various fields, to ensure they receive the necessary care.

He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to protecting public health and strengthening primary healthcare delivery.

The commissioner said the outreach would provide free consultations, surgical procedures, dental treatment and eye care. He encouraged residents of Uzere and neighbouring communities to take advantage of the services.

The Head of the Medical Mission, Dr James Ogbo, described the outreach as a timely intervention for residents affected by the oil spill.

He commended Governor Oborevwori for directing the deployment of medical personnel to the community.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the state government for providing free consultations, treatment and medications.

A highlight of the visit was the distribution of mosquito nets to residents as part of the intervention.

The medical outreach forms part of the state government’s response to the oil spill, as residents continue to seek lasting solutions to the environmental damage and economic hardship caused by the incident.