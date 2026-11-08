Delta govt condemns political violence at NDC procession in Asaba

The Delta State Government has condemned the political violence that erupted during a procession by supporters of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) in Asaba, the state capital, on Saturday, leaving one person dead and several others seriously injured.

Several vehicles, including campaign buses and tricycles, were vandalised during the attack, which occurred along Nnebisi Road, around the Kowen Plaza axis. The assailants were reportedly dressed in black outfits and wearing masks.

The attackers allegedly wielded dangerous weapons and descended on participants in the street march, triggering panic and disrupting human and vehicular movement.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, the government described the incident as unacceptable, warning political parties and their supporters against actions capable of threatening public peace and security.

It also reiterated its zero tolerance for political violence, intimidation and other forms of political rascality.

Aniagwu said the government had repeatedly cautioned political parties against engaging in activities capable of disrupting the peace, stressing that the unfortunate incident could have been avoided if the organisers had heeded security advice.

He explained that the police had advised the organisers to shelve the proposed street march and instead hold their campaign at a designated venue where adequate security arrangements could be provided.

The government expressed concern that the advice was ignored, resulting in a confrontation that claimed a life and left several others injured.

It called on the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure that everyone found responsible was brought to justice.

Aniagwu further warned that the state government would no longer tolerate politically motivated attacks against any individual, irrespective of party affiliation.

He stressed that Delta remained a safe place for residents and visitors, adding that the government would not allow the actions of individuals or groups to undermine the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

The government urged political parties, their leaders and supporters to conduct their activities within the bounds of the law and demonstrate respect for human life, public order and the rights of other citizens.

Meanwhile, the Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council has strongly condemned the violence that erupted during the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) political procession along Nnebisi Road, Asaba, on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of its Media Committee, Hon. Charles Aniagwu, the council said it was deeply saddened by reports of loss of life, injuries and destruction of property arising from the unfortunate incident.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family of the deceased, those injured and everyone affected by this regrettable development. No political ambition or disagreement is worth the life of any citizen, and no political contest should ever degenerate into violence,” the statement added.

The council demanded an impartial investigation into the incident, insisting that political disagreements must not degenerate into any form of intimidation, violence or destruction of property.

“It is important to reiterate that, from the very outset of our political mobilisation, particularly at the inauguration of the Delta State APC Campaign Council, our leadership made an unequivocal commitment to peaceful, responsible and issue-based campaigns. That commitment remains unwavering. Our campaign philosophy is anchored on presenting our achievements, programmes, vision and policy alternatives to the good people of Delta State, and we have no intention of deviating from that path.

“We call on the Delta State Police Command to undertake a thorough, transparent and impartial investigation into the incident, identify all individuals involved, establish the circumstances surrounding the violence and bring anyone found culpable, including any sponsors or instigators, to justice. No individual should be shielded from the consequences of criminal conduct on account of political affiliation or influence.

“The Delta State APC Campaign Council remains committed to peaceful political engagement, issue-based campaigns and the protection of the peace, security and collective interests of all Deltans.”

In his reaction, the NDC Delta North Senatorial candidate, Victor Ochei, condemned the attack and called on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, the Inspector-General of Police and the Delta State Commissioner of Police to ensure a thorough investigation and prosecution of those responsible.

Ochei said the rally was conceived as a one-million-man march to demonstrate the growing support for the NDC and its readiness to participate in the 2027 general elections.

According to him, the organisers, comprising members of the Obidient Movement and the OK Movement, had initially planned to converge on the Interbau Roundabout beneath the flyover but changed the venue following an alleged intervention by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Samuel Erale.

He alleged that the attack was sponsored by an individual whom he claimed was a member of the ruling party in the state.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Police Command said the organisers had been invited to a security meeting and advised against embarking on an open-road procession.

However, the command alleged that the organisers ignored the advice and proceeded with the procession.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Samuel Erale, condemned the violence and assured residents that the command would conduct a thorough and impartial investigation.

Eralе reiterated that political parties were free to organise lawful campaigns and other political activities but advised them and their supporters to avoid road processions in the interest of public safety.

He also urged political organisations to liaise with the police ahead of rallies.