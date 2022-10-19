Delta govt commences teaching in IDPs camps

Niger Delta
By Ebenezer Adurokiya | Warri
THE Delta State government has intensified efforts to ensure that children commence learning activities in their various IDP camps across the state.

This is in a bid to ensure that pupils and students in the areas affected by flood are not cut off from their academics in spite of the displacement.

The state’s Commissioner for Primary Education, Chief Sunday Onoriode, stated this in Asaba when he visited Oneh and Ogbafor Primary Schools IDP camps.

Onoriode was accompanied on the visit by the state’s Commissioner for Works in charge of Urban and Highways, Mr. Noel Omodon and the Permanent Secretary in Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Augustine Oghoro.

He said that the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education had mandated some teachers to ensure effective teaching and learning activities in the IDP camps.

Onoriode noted that with the plan, pupils and students displaced by the flood would have not so much to lose.

He stressed that the children below school age would also be engaged.

He urged the Chief Inspector of Education (CIE) and the camp commandants to ensure proper categorisation of the children in order to ascertain their classes for effective and efficient learning activities.

Earlier, the CIE for Oshimili South, Djoma Emiliana and a Deputy Director in the ministry, Dr. Michael Emeshili, who were on hand to receive the commissioner and his team, said that chairs and tables, as well as canopies, were needed at the camps to arrange classrooms for the children.

The two camp commandants, Okpor Daniel and Onwenonye Eugene, were also on hand to receive the commissioner and his team

 

