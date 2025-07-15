Delta govt charts path to inclusive blue economy through rural infrastructure, transport devt

Delta State is leveraging its unique geographical assets and aquatic wealth to chart a bold course toward an inclusive and sustainable blue economy, with a strategic focus on rural infrastructure and transport integration.

The State Commissioner for Works (Rural and Public Infrastructure), Mr. Charles Aniagwu, outlined the state’s transformational blueprint during a ministerial joint briefing with key Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), and members of the Senior Executive Course 47 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), led by retired DIG Adeleye Oyebade. The session held in Asaba on Tuesday.

Themed “Blue Economy and Sustainable Development in Nigeria: Issues, Challenges and Opportunities,” the session highlighted Delta State’s role as a national pacesetter in harnessing inland and coastal water resources to drive economic growth, environmental sustainability, and social inclusion.

Mr. Aniagwu, who was accompanied by the Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Onoriode Agofure; Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Ejiro Jamani; Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Hon. Peter Uviejitobor; and other top government functionaries, described Delta’s extensive river networks, over 500 kilometers of navigable waterways, and Atlantic coastline as a “strategic advantage” that remains underutilized.

However, he said the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori-led administration is determined to reverse this trend through deliberate, multi-sectoral investments aimed at bringing rural and riverine communities into the mainstream of economic development.

According to Aniagwu, the blue economy extends beyond traditional sectors like fisheries and tourism; it provides a framework for building climate resilience, reducing poverty, and fostering inclusive economic participation.

He emphasized that the state’s approach is to treat rural roads, jetties, cold-chain logistics, and digital access as interconnected pillars capable of unlocking the full spectrum of aquatic-based opportunities.

Among the key efforts underway are major road construction and rehabilitation projects in traditionally marginalized areas. These include the Ogheye Floating Market and access roads in Warri North, the Ohoror/Bomadi/Gbaregolor Road in Bomadi, and the Trans-Warri-Ode Itsekiri road network, which incorporates 15 bridges.

The ongoing construction of the Ayakoromo Bridge in Burutu LGA and rigid pavement roads in Warri South-West are also cited as critical arteries designed to connect hinterland communities with market hubs.

ALSO READ: PDP screens aspirants for Edo bye-election

“In addition to road networks, the state has significantly invested in water transport infrastructure, including the building and upgrading of jetties,” Aniagwu said.

“These moves are designed to ensure safe, efficient, and environmentally sustainable mobility across Delta’s waterways, which remain the primary means of transportation for many rural dwellers.”

The Commissioner stressed that the government’s approach is not limited to physical infrastructure. It also focuses on empowering people—particularly youth and women—through capacity-building in aquaculture, tourism, logistics, and marine services.

“By strengthening cooperatives, enhancing ICT access, and integrating renewable energy solutions such as solar-powered cold storage, the state is helping small-scale producers scale their operations and connect with broader markets,” he added.

He noted that Delta’s vision aligns with the M.O.R.E Agenda of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, which prioritizes Meaningful development, Opportunities for all, Realistic reforms, and Enhanced peace and security.

Aniagwu explained that the integrated rural infrastructure strategy is expected to yield far-reaching impacts.

“Economically, it will increase trade in fish and agricultural products, lower transportation costs, attract private investment, and reduce rural unemployment.

“Socially, it will foster community ownership, promote women’s participation in fisheries and trade, and preserve indigenous knowledge systems.

“Environmentally, the shift to clean energy transport, mangrove restoration, and sustainable resource management will protect fragile ecosystems while enhancing community resilience.”

Looking ahead, Aniagwu called for greater national coordination and proposed the designation of Delta State as a pilot “Blue Corridor” beginning in 2026 to test integrated blue economy initiatives.

He also advocated for federal support in deploying cleaner transport technologies, dredging inland waterways, and developing cold-chain logistics.

“A dedicated Blue Economy and Inland Water Transport Task Force was also recommended to synchronize efforts across federal and state lines,” he said.

The Works Commissioner reiterated the Delta State government’s readiness to collaborate with the Federal Government, development partners, and private investors to transform its aquatic riches into engines of sustainable development.

As Aniagwu put it, “Our waterways must become drivers of opportunity, prosperity, and environmental sustainability—not barriers to progress.”

“With strategic planning, inclusive policies, and coordinated infrastructure investment, Delta is positioning itself not just as a hub of blue economic activity, but as a replicable model for coastal and riverine development across Nigeria,” he added.

Leader of the Course 47 team, DIG Adeleye Oyebade (mni), commended the Delta State Government for establishing the Ogheye Floating Market and urged the state to attract more investments in the blue economy by leveraging its rich Atlantic coastline resources.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE