Delta govt builds 700-capacity hostel, road inside NYSC camp

Delta State Government has assured that the intervention of the government in the orientation camp from time to time was to ensure that the welfare of the corps members posted to the state was well to cater for and to make their services more impactful.

Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, gave the assurance when he inspected some ongoing projects being built by the state government at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Issele-Uku, Aniocha north local government area.

The projects include road and side drainage, the 700-hundred capacity hostel complex and the NYSC South-South area office warehouse.

Chief Ukah, who is the Chairman of the state NYSC Governing Board, charged the management of the NYSC in the state to take advantage of the large expanse of land in the camp by using it for agricultural purposes which, he said, can feed the corps members and also be a source of income for the state office.

In his remarks, the State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mr Olusegun Alao, commended the state government for the support and assistance the office has been receiving and assured that they will play their part to ensure that the objectives of the scheme is achieved.

The secretary to the state government was accompanied on the inspection visit by the Senior Political Adviser to the Governor, Hon. Funkekeme Solomon.

