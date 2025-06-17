Delta govt begins flood preparedness measures in response to NiMet forecast

In swift response to NiMet’s reliable forecast on thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, the Delta State Government, through the Flood Disaster Management Committee (FDMC), has begun monitoring the level of compliance in collaboration with local government authorities across all identified flood-prone communities.

The Director-General of the Delta State Orientation and Communications Bureau, Dr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, told ADBN News via DSTV Channel 258 on Tuesday that the FDMC, chaired by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, “did a tremendous job last year” and is poised to improve flood management across the state’s three senatorial districts this year.

He disclosed that the state governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, has mandated the committee to ensure that residents in identified flood-prone communities are given the necessary assistance to minimise the negative impact of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

Dr Oghenesivbe assured that the state government would build tents to accommodate victims of flooding where necessary and provide temporary study centres in strategic locations for affected students—especially in riverine communities, towns, and villages in Patani, Burutu, Bomadi, Warri South, Warri South West, Warri North, Kwale, Ika, and other flood-prone local government areas.

The Bureau Chief appealed to residents to always keep their environment clean—including drains—avoid sheltering under tall trees during thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, harvest matured cash crops, switch off all electrical appliances, and move valuable documents and property to higher ground to prevent destruction by floodwater.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE