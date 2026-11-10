Delta govt approves  N1.2trn 2027 budget

Delta State Executive Council has approved a 2027 Appropriation Bill of N1,236,874,981,081 trillion for onward transmission to the State House of Assembly.

It also approved several infrastructure projects covering roads, education, judicial facilities, and community development.

The Executive Council reached the decisions at Monday’s meeting, presided over by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori at the Government House Annex, Warri.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, accompanied by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, said the proposed budget would provide the financial framework for the execution of ongoing projects and new development initiatives across the state in 2027.

He explained that the government remained committed to sustaining project delivery and ensuring infrastructure development continued across different parts of Delta despite ongoing political activities.

The Council approved road construction, reconstruction, and rehabilitation in several communities, reflecting interventions across the three senatorial districts.

In Oshimili North, the Council approved the construction of the Ministry of Works Multi-Purpose Cooperative Road at Okotomi, Okpanam.

It also approved the construction of Savage Onianwa Close, Frederick Osy Osadebe Drive and Professor Dili Ofuokwu Street in Ibusa.

In Oshimili South, approvals covered several roads in Asaba, including Ennayelugo Crescent, with a spur to Bremmy Hotel Street in Bonsac; Pat Manuel Muotoh Street, with adjoining spurs and overlay works off Rose Ojeh Street; Dr Chukwuka Obiora Street and Favour Odogwu Street.

Other approved projects in the state capital include Gallant Chi Chi, Engr. Fred Ejiofor and Obiegbune Streets, Professor Sam Osamene Street and the reconstruction of Iseke Road with adjoining spurs in Zappa Community.

The Council also approved the reconstruction of Otor-Udu–Owhrode/Orhuwhorun/Mofor Road, with a spur at Erhiephiyor and Usiefrun in Udu Local Government Area.

Other road interventions include the rehabilitation of Aladja Road, from Premium Steel Mill, formerly DSC, to Aladja Town; construction of Okuokprere Community Road in Ethiope West; rehabilitation of Amori Road in Mosogar; and construction of Etevie Ikosa Okpi/Primary Health Care Road in Emu-Unor, Ndokwa West.

In Isoko North, the Council approved the construction of the Emevor–Ivrogbor–Orogun Road, Phase Three, while the Kolokolo-Tisun Road, Phase Two, in Warri North also featured among the approved projects.

The Council further approved the construction of a section of MTN Road, from Okirighwire Road to Flourish International School, with a spur to Town Gate Road in Sapele.

In Aniocha South, approval was given for the construction of Obi Dr HRM Ifechukwude Okonjo Street and Obi Palace Internal Road, as well as the reconstruction of Umu Jeboma and Ogbeokwuni Streets and the maintenance of critical failed sections of roads around Ogwashi-Uku.

The state government is also intervening in the rehabilitation of two kilometres on either side of the Benin-Asaba Expressway at Ubulu-Okiti to improve access and ease movement for residents and other road users.

Other approved projects include the rehabilitation of the Old Lagos-Asaba Road in Agbor and the construction of Ighegheidin and Osih Streets in Boji-Boji Owa, Ika North East.

The Council also approved the construction of Ewere Street through Isimi Road, from Area Five Junction to Second Powerline Road, in Boji-Boji Owa.

Aniagwu disclosed that the administration was not only approving new road projects but also taking steps to ensure ongoing projects were completed within shorter periods.

He said the Council approved the adjustment of the completion period for the reconstruction of PTI-Eku Road, from Chainage 3+600 to Ugolo Junction in Okpe Local Government Area, from 12 months to seven months.

Similarly, the completion period for Phase Two of the Warri Internal Ring Road, covering the section from NPA Gate to Effurun Flyover Expressway, has been reduced from 12 months to eight months.

In the judicial sector, the Council approved the construction of five additional residential houses for judges in the state to improve their accommodation and working conditions.

The government also ratified the approval for the construction of a modern police station and staff quarters at Osubi in Okpe Local Government Area.

In the education sector, the Council ratified the completion of the administrative block of the College of Education, Warri.

The installation of standard solar streetlights across the DESOPADEC mandate areas was also ratified as part of efforts to improve public lighting and community safety.

Aniagwu said the spread of the approved projects demonstrated the administration’s approach to infrastructure development, which recognises the needs of communities across the state rather than concentrating interventions in a few locations.

He added that the Executive Council meeting was deliberately held in Warri to bring government closer to residents in different parts of Delta.

According to him, Governor Oborevwori believes that people outside Asaba, the state capital, should also experience the presence of government through holding important government activities and distributing development projects.

He maintained that the administration would not allow political activities to distract it from its responsibility to deliver projects and improve the living conditions of residents.