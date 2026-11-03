Delta govt allocates 100 hectares to Olam Agri for animal feed production

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has presented a Certificate of Occupancy covering 99.99 hectares of land to Olam Agri for the establishment of an animal feed production plant at Ogwashi-Uku.

He said his administration remained committed to creating an enabling environment for genuine investors, adding that peace, due process and cooperation were essential to attracting investments and sustaining economic growth.

Oborevwori described the land allocation as an important step toward expanding agricultural opportunities in the state.

He said that investments in food production could stimulate economic activity, create employment opportunities and improve livelihoods.

Oborevwori said: “This occasion reflects our commitment to following due process in all our dealings.

“As a government, we are determined to create an enabling environment for investors to thrive and for businesses to grow.

“We recognise that peace, unity and cooperation are essential to attracting investment. When a community is peaceful and its people work together, investors are more willing to establish businesses there.

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“Such investments create opportunities for economic growth, employment and development.

“Our government will continue to support genuine investors, who are willing to contribute to the development of our state.

“We believe that partnerships with reputable companies in the agricultural sector can help boost food production, create jobs and improve livelihoods.”

He commended the traditional institution and other stakeholders, whose efforts had helped sustain the peace and cooperation necessary for investments of this nature, reiterating his administration’s commitment to agricultural productivity and food security.

In his remarks, Olam’s Managing Director, Mr Amit Agarwal, said the company had identified the South-South and South-East as a strategic location for its next animal feed production facility because of the two regions dependence on supplies from the South-West.

He explained that Olam Agri already operated plants in the South-West but wanted to bring production closer to markets in the South-South and South-East to improve supply and address the region’s feed production deficit.

Agarwal expressed appreciation to the state government for supporting the project, adding that the company looked forward to working with the state government, the traditional institution and the host community to ensure its successful implementation.

Also speaking, the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, Obi Ifechukwude Okonjo II, urged the company to ensure that the host community benefited from the project through employment, internship opportunities, skills development and technology transfer.

The proposed investment is expected to help bridge the supply gap in animal feed in the South-South and South-East.