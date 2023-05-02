Governor-elect for Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori on Tuesday charged the 88-member transition committee to come up with short, medium and long-term reports within three weeks to enable his administration to deliver on the needs of the people seeing that their hopes were high to deepen the developmental trajectory in the state.

Handing down the charge while inaugurating the committee in Asaba, the governor-elect who is also the current Speaker of the state House of Assembly, urged the committee to work within the thematic areas of reference in line with his proposed M.O.R.E agenda.

The committee has a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prof. Emmanuel Nwanze as chairman, and a former Commissioner for Higher Education in the state, Prof. Hope Eghagha as secretary.

According to Oborevwori, the M.O.R.E agenda is designed to deepen the development stride of the Okowa-led administration and more.

“Arising from our interactions with the people of the state during our electioneering campaigns, and building on the solid foundations that have been laid by the current administration, it is necessary that we put in place a transition process that will provide strategic direction for the next administration.

“Suffice it to say that the committee is expected to set short, medium and long terms targets for the administration and accommodate any other critical sector that may have been left out as it relates to the M.O.R.E agenda.

“I expect you to complete and submit your work within the next 21 days. I eagerly look forward to your recommendations for the successful take-off of the next administration,” he said.

He thanked Governor Okowa and the people of the state for their support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which led to the party winning in 21 out of the 25 local government areas in the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

Responding, the committee chairman, Prof. Nwanze, assured that the committee has got all it takes to deliver on the job in record time, adding that thematic areas had been noted particularly as it is aimed at preserving the legacies of the outgoing government.

