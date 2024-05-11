Marking her maiden academic programme, the Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, on Saturday, has matriculated no fewer than 150 students into various fields.

Rector of the institute, Dr Duke Okoro, who admitted the matriculation oaths on the pioneer students, urged them to take full advantage of the practical and industry-based skills which the lecturers would impact them.

Okoro also encouraged the students to embrace the values of integrity, perseverance and innovation in the cause of their academic pursuits in the new polytechnic.

“Let this institution be not just a place of learning, but a platform for growth, exploration and self-discovery.

“Here, you will not only acquire knowledge, but also cultivate skills, nurture talents and foster lifelong friendships.

“Education encompasses a holistic approach that extends beyond textbooks and lectures. I, therefore, encourage you to actively engage in extracurricular activities.

“Participate in community service initiatives, and seize every opportunity to broaden your horizons,” he admonished.

Okoro also urged the students to resist the desire to take advantage of newfound freedom on the campus and focus on their studies to be able to contend with the competitive demands in the labour market.

He reminded the students that society was transitioning to a knowledge-based economy rather than a certificate-based economy which does not give room for indolence or lack of creativity.

The Rector said that the institution was committed to providing the students with a conducive learning environment with its state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated team of educators.

“We are committed to providing a dynamic and supportive learning environment that encourages our students to pursue their passion, develop their skills, and achieve their goals.

“Success is defined not by the problems you face, but your ability to overcome them. Believe in yourself and focus on your goals.

“The part to success may be fraught with challenges but with drive and endurance, you can overcome them,” he said.

Okoro said that the Polytechnic was driven by a clear vision to be an institution grounded in cutting-edge digital literacy for vocational skills acquisition and character molding.

He added that the mission of the institution was to provide digital literacy skills and entrepreneurial education and training to promote self-reliance for societal growth.

“Our academic programmes are designed to meet the needs of today’s rapidly changing job market, grounded in real-world experience and hands-on learning.

“We anticipate a future with a wide variety of academic programmes spread among three schools: the School of Business Studies, the School of Applied Sciences, and the School of Engineering.

“While we await the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE)’s approval for the other nine programmes

“We are excited to begin our academic programmes with the three already approved; Department of Administration and Management, Statistics, and Accounting,” he said.

Okoro said that the institution had zero tolerance for examination malpractice and other academic misconduct and urged them to uphold the highest standards of integrity and ethical behaviours.

He, however, charged the students to cooperate with the Management in making the institution a beacon of academic excellence, a hub of innovation, and catalyst for positive change in society.

Also speaking, Prof. Mohammad Idris, the Executive Secretary of NBTE said that the matriculation was a great milestone in the history of the institution.

Represented by Mr Cyril Mbong, Zonal Director, South-South Zonal office of NBTE, Idris urged the institution to uphold the values of integrity and shun acts of illegalities including over-enrollment.

He also urged the management to create an enabling environment that would encourage the students to exhibit their ingenuities.

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta was represented by his Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Nyerovwo Tonukari.