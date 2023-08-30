The sum of N10 billion was on Wednesday approved by the Delta state government as Social Investment to fund palliatives for the people of the state.

The approval was part of the decisions reached at the maiden State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on Wednesday at Exco Chambers, Government House, Asaba.

Briefing Journalists at the end of the meeting, the State Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze, said the Governor would forward it to the State House of Assembly for approval for the provision of palliatives for the less privileged, people living with disabilities, widows, women, youths and the aged in the society.

He said Exco gave approval for the construction of several roads in furtherance of the M.O.R.E Agenda of the Governor Oborevwori’s administration, adding that every Senatorial District was covered and the roads were critical to the uplifting of the economic status of the people.

“In furtherance of the M.O.R.E Agenda of this administration, the State Executive Council approved the reconstruction of Upper and Lower Erejuwa Roads in Warri, Rehabilitation of Esisi Road from Warri Sapele Road to Estate roundabout with a spur to Nana College to link Ajamimogha in Warri.

“Rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of of the failed sections of PTI Road in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area; rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of Oviri Court-Adagbrasa Road in Okpe Local Government Area.





“Rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of Ohorhe-Adagbrasa-Ugolo-Okuodiete road with a spur from Adagbrasa to Ughwagba community to Okan junction along the Eku-Osubi-Effurun Road in Okpe Local Government Area.

“Construction of roads around Otovwodo junction in Ughelli North Local Government Area; Construction of Nsukwa-Umute-Adonte Road Phase 1 from Nsukwa to Umute in Aniocha South Local Government Area.

“Remedial works for the failed approach to the bridge at Bedesegba along Ohoror-Bomadi Road in Bomadi Local Government Area.”

Continuing, Izeze said: “Exco also granted approval for the installation of all-in-one LED solar powered street lights along NPA – DSC Expressway and its environs in Uvwie and Warri South Local Government Areas.

“Exco also approved the payment of the 2023 counterpart fund for the Universal Basic Education Programme and for the organisation/hosting of the 7th Edition of the National Youth Games in the state”.

According to him, Exco ratified the appointments of some traditional rulers including; the appointment of HRM Macaulay Popo Ovbagbedia, Uhurhie-Sadjere II as the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom.

“HRM Clement Oghenerukevwe Ikolo as the Ovie of Ewu Kingdom in Ughelli South; HRM Ogheneochuko Morris Eyekpimi – Egbobonyen as the Orosuen of Okere Urhobo Kingdom in Warri South and HRM Obi Emmanuel Chukwuka as Obi of Umute Kingdom in Aniocha South LGA.”

On his part, Commissioner for Economic Planning, Mr Sonny Ekedayen, said Exco also approved the sum of N167 billion as 2023 supplementary budget.

He said Exco also granted approval for N40 billion credit facility offer to the 25 local government councils in the state to defray substantial part of outstanding retirement benefits to local government pensioners.

Earlier in his welcome remark, Governor Oborevwori congratulated the Commissioners on their appointments and urged them to work assiduously in the interest of the growth and development of the state.

He urged the Commissioners to avail themselves copies of their swearing-in ceremony address and his inauguration speech, adding that they both offer the pathway of the policy thrust of his administration.

“For the administration to be successful it requires the collaborative efforts of everyone. I urge all members to work in synergy as the decisions of council is a collective decision of all members,” the governor said.

