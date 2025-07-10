Delta elevates travel with new lounge and next-gen aircraft

Delta Air Lines is enhancing the travel experience for customers flying between Nigeria and the U.S. with a series of significant upgrades that underscore the airline’s long-term commitment to the region.

Beginning July 1, Delta customers departing from Murtala Muhammed International Airport (LOS) have been enjoying a newly renovated premium lounge space, designed to deliver a more elevated and comfortable ground experience.

The new lounge at Lagos’ international terminal is set to redefine comfort and convenience for travelers flying to the U.S. The upgraded facility will offer an elevated customer experience with more space, contemporary Nigerian-inspired design, high-speed Wi-Fi, private relaxation areas, and premium refreshments.

The lounge will cater to Delta One customers as well as valued oil and gas clientele.

Delta will also introduce its newest and most technologically advanced aircraft, the Airbus A350-900, on the Lagos–Atlanta (LOS–ATL) route starting in October.

The A350-900 brings a 35 percent increase in seat capacity, offering a quieter experience, improved fuel efficiency, wider seats, and a refined in-flight experience.

Between Decemeber 2 and January 16, the Airbus A330-900neo will be deployed on the Lagos–New York (LOS–JFK) route during the busy holiday travel season.

The A330-900neo delivers better cabin pressure, humidity, and a quieter, more comfortable journey than the A330-200.

Both aircraft are equipped with Delta’s signature Delta One Suites, featuring lie-flat seats with sliding doors for privacy, luxury bedding, and personalised service.

Delta Premium Select offers more space and elevated dining, while Delta Main provides individual entertainment, ambient lighting, and increased personal space.

Passengers will also benefit from advanced air filtration systems and quieter cabins designed for greater relaxation on long-haul journeys.

As of early April 2025, all customers flying across Delta’s transatlantic network to West Africa and Europe have been having access to fast, free Delta Sync Wi-Fi presented by T-Mobile.

Matteo Curcio, Delta’s Senior Vice President for Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India, said, “With the launch of our new premium lounge in Lagos and the introduction of our most advanced aircraft on our routes, we are reaffirming Delta’s commitment to Nigerian travelers. This is an investment in infrastructure, and we strive to deliver an exceptional travel experience from West Africa to the world.”

Joseph Young, Delta’s General Manager for Europe, added, “Delta has served Lagos for nearly 20 years, and it is a vital gateway for us. These enhancements reflect our long-standing partnership with Nigeria. Whether it’s the comfort of Delta One Suites or the warm hospitality in our new lounge, we’re elevating every step of the journey for our customers.”

The partnership between Delta and Missoni, the renowned Italian fashion brand, is also being expanded to elevate customers’ time in the air with comfort, sophistication, and style.

With these upgrades, Delta is reaffirming its commitment to providing a world-class experience for its customers flying between Nigeria and the U.S.

