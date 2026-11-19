The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has confirmed the arrest of five suspects over the killing of its staff member, Oscar Eze, who was allegedly stabbed to death in Umunede, Delta State, following the disconnection of a property over an unpaid electricity bill.

The company’s Acting Managing Director, Jonathan Lawani, disclosed this on Wednesday during a news conference at BEDC’s headquarters in Benin, Edo State, where he condemned the attack and called for better protection of electricity workers.

According to Lawani, Eze, 38, was killed on Monday after disconnecting a property whose occupants allegedly owed nearly N300,000 in electricity bills.

He alleged that some individuals subsequently tracked the electricity worker to a house in the community, where they stabbed him several times, killing him at the scene.

Lawani maintained that Eze was performing an official duty in accordance with the regulations governing electricity distribution, noting that disconnection remains an approved measure for recovering unpaid bills.

“The only instrument approved by NERC to demand payment from those who refused to pay their monthly electricity bills is disconnection,” he said.

Condemning the killing, the BEDC managing director stressed that disagreements over electricity services or outstanding bills should not result in attacks on company personnel.

“The fact that we come to your house to demand payment for the service we have rendered, irrespective of your dissatisfaction with our service, does not give you the right to attack,” he said.

Lawani disclosed that BEDC management had visited the office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, the Divisional Police Officer in Umunede and the scene of the incident on Tuesday as part of efforts to follow up on the case.

He confirmed that five suspects had been arrested, while other individuals allegedly involved in the killing remained at large.

The company also highlighted the personal loss suffered by Eze’s family, disclosing that he left behind a son from an earlier marriage, a wife he married four months ago and an elderly mother.

Lawani appealed to the Delta State Government to strengthen security arrangements for electricity workers, warning that attacks on personnel could disrupt the company’s operations in the state.

“We believe that the government should provide an enabling environment for people to work, and for a critical sector like electricity, we should be protected,” he said.

He added that BEDC would continue to pursue the matter until those responsible were brought to justice.

“We cannot recover his life. We can never take his life back to his people but one thing is that we must get justice, for him,” he said.

Also speaking, Abel Enechaziam, head of Maximum Demand Customer and acting chief commercial officer of BEDC, called on state governments to ensure the safety of electricity workers in areas where the company operates.

Enechaziam said the company would no longer accept attacks or harassment of employees carrying out electricity-related services.

“We cannot continue to tolerate this kind of event. It is very sad,” he said.

He urged electricity consumers to channel complaints about poor services or billing disagreements through BEDC’s customer complaint platforms or the appropriate electricity regulatory authorities.

He further advised customers to seek redress through established procedures instead of resorting to violence against electricity workers.

(NAN)