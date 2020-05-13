Delta State has confirmed the discharge of three more COVID-19 patients who have recovered in its isolation centres in the state.

This was made known by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, in the Delta State COVID-19 Case Update chart obtained by Tribune Online on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

The chart showed that the three persons discharged were patients from Udu, Ughelli South and Uvwie local government areas of the state respectively.

Out of the total of 17 positive cases reported in the state so far, six have been discharged, three dead while eight active cases are recuperating in the isolation centres.

Invariably, after eight positive cases were confirmed within 24 hours on May 1, none has been recorded 12 days after.

