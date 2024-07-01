Two men have been sentenced to death for robbing and raping a woman and her sister and thereafter slitting their throats in Agbor, Delta.

The state high court sitting at Ibusa Oshimili north council area of the state and presided over by Hon. Justice M.O.Omovie which convicted the accused persons, Mr Ojerbo Solomon and Mr Ola Babatunde said they are to die by hanging.

The prosecution conducted by Mr. E.H. Edema had, through its five witnesses, led evidence to show that on February 8, 2016, the two defendants, while armed with guns, cutlasses, and knives, broke into the house of the victims at Agbor.

In the course of the armed robbery, the defendants raped the victims and thereafter slit their throats.

The third victim, Mr Praise Sunday, however, survived the attack.

The court heard that after the attack, the two defendants escaped on the victim’s motorcycle to Ewohimi in Edo State, from where they were later apprehended by the police.

In the course of the trial, the two defendants gave evidence in their defence and denied the allegation in their testimony but called no witnesses.

Justice Omovie in his judgment stated that after carefully evaluating the evidence presented at the trial, he concluded that the prosecution had proved the case against the two defendants beyond reasonable doubt, and accordingly convicted them as charged.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE