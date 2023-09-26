The authorities of Oshimili North Local Government Council in Delta State have proposed a bye-law to tackle the rampant menace of land speculators in the locality.

Cited as the ‘Oshimili North Local Government Public and Private Properties Protection Bye-Law 2023’, the proposed law aims to prohibit forceful entry and illegal acquisition of public and private landed properties.

It also aims to prohibit violent and fraudulent conduct related to public and private landed properties.

The Chairman of the Council’s Legislative Arm ad-hoc committee on the bill, Stellamaris Mejulu, stated in Ibusa during the second phase of the public hearing that the bye-law would regulate the real estate business in rural areas within the locality.

Addressing critical stakeholders, including traditional rulers, market women, youth leaders, religious leaders, and community leaders, among others in the area, the chairman pointed out that the council drafted the bill due to the incessant land-grabbing activities.

She mentioned that these activities had led to intra- and inter-communal clashes resulting in the loss of human lives, the destruction of property, deep-seated animosity between family members, and other negative consequences.

Mejulu stated that though there were existing laws in the state regulating land acquisition, most rural dwellers often feigned ignorance. Hence, there is a need for the bye-law to address the menace of illegal land deals.

“We have existing laws, the edits, and the land laws of every state. But you find that most times, maybe because the rural people are somewhat far from the state government, some of them feign ignorance about such laws and their existence.

“Hence, the council, being the closest to the grassroots, decided, especially because this issue is a menace in our communities in Oshimili North.

It has become so severe that within a family setting, there are conflicts and lawsuits, creating long-term enmity.

“This is what informed the executive chairman to call us to find lasting solutions for our communities and homes. It is a bye-law because we consider that there is already a law existing in the state.





It will be domesticated by the local government as it concerns our land,” she said.

Those who spoke at the public hearing commended the council for the initiative but advised that there should be more awareness within the communities to secure total buy-in.

Participants at the hearing were drawn from the Ibusa, Ugbolu, and Okpanam communities.”

