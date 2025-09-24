Delta community cries out over collapsed bridge, abandoned road projects

An appeal has gone to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to resume work on the collapsed road connecting the Amuokpokpor-Elume community in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State with other neighbouring communities.

Stakeholders in the community made the appeal while groaning over the deplorable state of the road, loss of life and paralysis of their economic activities just a year after its completion.

The community chairman, Daniel Ogbodo, who recounted how the project started in 2020, alleged that the contractor used substandard materials to carry out the project, resulting in its failure .

“The road now constitutes a deathtrap owing to the presence of heaps of stones, exposed construction iron, and no drainage.

“At the project’s inception, the community was filled with jubilation, knowing the struggles residents had faced with poor road conditions for years. However, we were surprised that the newly constructed concrete-paved road did not last a year before deteriorating, leaving the community in a worse state than before,” he said.

An elder in the community, Olu Majelele and President-General of Elume District, Felix Emuobonuvie, urged NDDC to revisit the site and construct a good road, bemoaning the immense hardship resulting from the road’s deplorable condition.

They highlighted the challenges caused by the poor road conditions, including frequent falls and delayed vehicular movement.

“Currently, the Amuokpokpor road is almost impassable because the rods and other metal objects used in its construction have resurfaced. This has resulted in the bursting of motorcycle and vehicle tyres. Consequently, no one wants to ride their motorcycle or drive their vehicle into the village for fear of puncturing tyres.

“In the recent past, this road has been the site of a heartbreaking incident that led to the loss of our son, whose vehicle overturned, resulting in his instantaneous death.

“A visual inspection of the road, which was built less than five years ago, reveals the existence of multiple potholes. We humbly request that the NDDC deploy their site engineer to inspect the road and provide support to the Amuokpokpor-Elme community, as this road serves as the community’s sole access route, Majelele and Emuobonuvie said.

Speaking on behalf of the women in the community, Mrs. Mercy Izobo and Mrs. Bridget Emuobonuvie shared the difficulties they experienced in conveying their goods to market.

According to them, residents of Amuokpokpor cultivate various crops, including cassava, plantain, yam, palm oil, among others, but encounter difficulties in marketing their produce due to the prohibitive transportation costs, as drivers demand a hundred percent fare increase, attributing it to the road conditions, leading to spoilage of their farm produce at home.

Also, John Otuma, Samuel Izobo, Comedy Ogbodo, Richard Edi, among others, commended the NDDC for initiating the road project in their community, but appealed to the commission to address their concerns and complete the road project to transform the community landscape and enhance economic activities in the area.

