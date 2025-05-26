Delta commissioner clarifies Warri constituency tensions, defends INEC redelineation move

Delta State Commissioner for Rural Development and Information and Communication, Charles Aniagwu, has provided critical clarification on the ongoing controversy surrounding the redelineation of electoral wards in the Warri Federal Constituency, asserting that the exercise was driven by the principles of equity, justice, and constitutional balance.

Aniagwu explained that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) acted within its mandate by implementing the redelineation to correct longstanding disparities within the constituency, which comprises Warri South, Warri North, and Warri South West Local Government Areas.

According to him, each of these areas is home to the Urhobo, Itsekiri and Ijaw ethnic nationalities—coexisting peacefully and rooted historically in the region.

“The misconception that Warri belongs solely to one ethnic group, particularly the Itsekiris, is inaccurate and dismisses the historical and cultural realities of the Urhobos and Ijaws who are equally indigenous to the area,” Aniagwu said in a live telecast.

He recalled that following the 1999 elections, INEC identified significant discrepancies in the ward distribution of the Warri Federal Constituency.

These concerns later formed the basis of legal actions which culminated in a Supreme Court judgement calling for a fair redelineation to reflect the diverse ethnic composition of the area.

“The Supreme Court recognised the need for redelineation for the purpose of equity and effective electoral balancing,” he noted, adding that INEC’s current efforts are a direct response to that judgement.

Aniagwu acknowledged that the exercise has triggered tensions, particularly among individuals and groups who had previously benefited from what he described as a “lopsided” ward structure.

He, however, maintained that resistance to change should not derail a process rooted in fairness.

“Those benefiting from the former imbalance may be unsettled, but we appeal to them to see the redelineation as a step towards justice, not marginalisation,” Aniagwu stressed.

He urged stakeholders and residents to embrace the adjustments as a necessary correction that honours both the rule of law and the principle of inclusiveness, thereby strengthening democratic representation in Warri Federal Constituency.

