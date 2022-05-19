Delta CJ visits Warri, frees 10 inmates

Ten inmates have regained their freedom as the Chief Judge of Delta State, Honourable Justice Tessy Diai ended a two-day jail delivery tour to the Warri Custodial Centre, popularly known as ” Okere prison.”

Justice Diai ordered the release of some of the inmates following the legal advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), disclosing that the defendants had no case to answer.

She also released two inmates, who were unlawfully held in custody having previously been discharged by courts of competent jurisdiction.

Among those released were Ifeacho Blessing, 42, Michael Diata, Stanley Lucky, 37, Tega Okoloba, 21 and Omovua Moses, 28.

Others were Godspower Charity, 20, Noah Tamarauketemene, 23, Tuwo Two Nadua, 27, Godwin Omotefe, 44 and Boloemi Inuisi, 23.

Narrating the circumstances that led to their incarceration at Warri prison, Ifeacho Blessing and Michael Diata said that someone asked them to contract a driver for him for an assignment which they did.





But after some time, the person came to them complaining that he could not find the driver, requesting them to produce the driver.

When they told him that they did not have knowledge of the whereabouts of the driver, the police arrested and slammed both of them with allegations of conspiracy and murder.

In her opening remarks, Justice Diai, who reviewed 609 lists of awaiting trial inmates, noted that when few or no inmates were released, it meant that the courts were doing well.

“You know yesterday when I was talking I said, well if we do not release people in prison, it means we are doing well.

“Doing well in the sense that everybody who is here, is here lawfully, and when that has been ascertained, it is the court in which the case is pending that will now take over jurisdiction in respect of such matters,” she explained.

Earlier, the Deputy Controller of Warri Custodial Centre, Edo Joseph Lucky, disclosed that inmates at the Centre were 933 comprising 373 convicts, 217 on the death roll and 560 awaiting trial.

