The Delta State Chief Judge, Justice Theresa Dai, has set free four inmates in the Kwale Custodial Centre, while an additional four were granted bail.

Speaking during the second quarter prison visit to Kwale custodial centre, Justice Dai said that a total of 293 warrants were reviewed.

She explained that in the next legal year, cases would be filed in their original jurisdiction with a view to referring to the old system.

Justice Dai, however, commended the stakeholders including the deputy controller of prison in the custodial centre, the security agents, Nigerian Bar Association and the Judges as well as the zonal officers for their commitment to duty.

She hinted that she would give awards to the judges in the centre for their outstanding performance and assured that every hard work would be rewarded.

Earlier in an interview with journalists, one of the released inmates,a female, Miss Precious Obinna, stated that she was accused of murder of a little boy around the residence of her boyfriend at Abbi in Ndokwa West local Government Area of Delta State.

Miss Obinna, who is from Orlu in Imo State, said that the child died a day before she visited her boyfriend, adding that she was wrongly accused and remanded in the prison since March 22, 2023 after she was arrested by the State CID.

While calling on children to always listen and obey their parents and abstain from immoral lifestyle, Precious Obinna said that she had learnt her lessons by going into a relationship with the boy against the advice of her mother.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE