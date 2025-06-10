Delta Central APC adopts Tinubu, Oborevwori for 2027

IN a resounding display of unity, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta Central Senatorial District, on Sunday, adopted President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as their sole candidates for the 2027 elections.

The adoption was the culmination of APC Delta Central Mega unity meeting of political gladiators and party faithful from the federal, state and local government levels, held in Ughelli, where the party leaders and faithful came together to reaffirm their support for President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori.

Honourable. Francis Waive, representing Ughelli/Udu Federal Constituency, who moved the motion for the adoption of President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori, praised the president’s economic reforms and Governor Oborevwori’s astute leadership and performance.

The motion was seconded by a former member of House of Representatives, Honourable Halims Agoda.

Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central, put the motion to a voice vote, which was unanimously adopted, showcasing the party’s strong backing for President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori.

The meeting also passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori, with party leaders and faithful from the district affirming their support for the duo’s re-election in 2027.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Chief Festus Keyamo, noted that the meeting was aimed at strengthening the bond of unity among party leaders and faithful, describing President Tinubu as the most astute economic manager of the nation’s resources.

Chief Keyamo highlighted the synergy between the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu and the MORE Agenda of Governor Oborevwori, saying that their partnership is for the common good of the people. He added that in the annals of the history of the state, the political class is for once united and speaking with one voice.

He said: “When a few us the leaders put together this idea that we need to solidify the base of our Governor, take note this meeting is not just an ordinary meeting. This is the “Ukodo” base; no other senatorial district should have taken this initiative away from us.

“Since 1999, there has been no time that the Urhobo nation, Delta Central, has been more united than today, none. And since 1999 we have not delivered 100 per cent in Delta State to one party and I want to bet with everything I have that for the first time, Delta State will return APC 100 per cent.”

He stated that the Unity Meeting would be replicated across the Senatorial district’s eight local governments, including wards and units, and urged leaders to move forward with courage and determination.

The chairman of APC in the state, Elder Omeni Sobotie, who highlighted the significance of the meeting tagged “All Progressive Congress (APC), Delta Central Unity Meeting,” appreciated supporters for their commitment and commended Governor Oborevwori and Keyamo for their leadership in fostering unity within the party.

Chairman of the party in Delta Central senatorial district, Chief Paulinus Akpeki, noted that the State was witnessing a new dawn under Governor Oborevwori’s leadership and commended him for joining the APC.

Chief Akpeki said: “The decision has reshaped the political landscape of Delta State.

“Today is a day of unity, a day of purpose and vision; a day to reaffirm our commitment to work together as one indivisible family; a day to deliberate and strategize to form a common road map.”

Other notable speakers, including the 2015 APC gubernatorial candidate, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, Executive Director, NEXIM Bank, Chief Stella Okotete, Chief Adviser to the Delta State Governor, Senator Ighoyota Amori, and Chairman Ughelli North Local Government, Chief Jaro Egbo, reaffirmed their commitment to unity and pledged to work together for the party’s success in the 2027 elections.

The meeting was attended by National and State Assembly Members from the district, federal appointees, Commissioners, the eight local Government Chairmen and political office holders.

