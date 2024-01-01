Businessman and philanthropist, Chief Ayiri Emami has formally expressed grief over the death of two citizens of Delta State and indigenes of Itsekiri Nation, Pa. Samuel Okorodudu and Pa William Anukun.

The duo, prominent citizens from the Ologbotsere family in Warri died last year.

Pa Okorodudu, who was the head of Omagene Family stock of logbotsere Descendants, died November 21, 2023, at the age of 83.

Speaking when he led some members of the Ologbotsere family and personal associates on a condolence visit to the Okorodudus in Warri, Chief Emami said the Ologbotsere family in particular and Itsekiri Nation in general, have lost two important personalities and elders who inspired others with their selfless service and integrity.

Ayiri who recalled the words of encouragement from the deceased when he was to be installed as Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, said the elders told him, he was chosen for speaking the truth always, apart from his paternal Ologbotsere heritage.

He further assured that the late Pa Samuel Okorodudu, the former Secretary-General of Ologbotsere Descendants and late Pa William Anukun would be accorded befitting burials.

“I said this visit, would be my first outing for the year ( 2024). We know Late Pa Samuel Okorodudu was from Abigborodo Community, but his death is a big loss to Ologbotsere Descendants. “We will do the burial in an honourable way, by supporting the Omagene Family stock. The problem of Itsekiri Nation today, was the failure of a prominent Abigborodo son to give proper leadership when it mattered most.”

Spokesman of Ologbotsere Descendants, Mr. Alex Eyengho, Warri-based legal practitioner and promoter of Itsekiri cultural heritage, Barrister Clement Ade Omotoye as well as an Ologbotsere Descendant, Besidone Esimaje, were among those that accompanied Chief Ayirimi Emami on the condolence visit.

