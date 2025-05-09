Delta Bureau lauds NDLEA’s efforts in seizing large quantities of drugs, prosecuting 322 abusers

Delta State Bureau for Communications and Orientation has commended the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the state for the seizure of large quantities of cannabis and other illicit drugs, as well as the prosecution of 322 alleged drug abusers.

According to the Director-General of the bureau, Dr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, in a statement in Asaba on Friday, the prosecution, tracking of local and inter-state drug peddlers and street hawkers, alongside free counselling services and rehabilitation of victims, have contributed to reducing the circulation of illicit drugs in the state.

Dr Oghenesivbe recalled that Delta State Governor, Rt Honourable Sheriff Oborevwori, recently presented new Hilux vans and other assistance to all security agencies in the state, including the NDLEA, which he said enabled the federal drug law enforcement agency to apprehend a reasonable number of criminal elements involved in illicit drug-related offences.

He noted that the NDLEA boss in the state, Commander Abubakar Wada, and his men have been working tirelessly and selflessly with the State Orientation and Communications Bureau, non-governmental organisations, state committees, and stakeholders in the ongoing “War Against Drug Abuse” (WADA), adding that WADA clubs established in secondary schools across the state helped tremendously in creating awareness about the dangers of illicit drugs and drug abuse among youths in the state.

Dr Oghenesivbe disclosed that the State Command of NDLEA remains a critical partner to the state government in the ongoing “Drug-Free Delta” campaign, assuring that the second phase of the sensitisation exercise for an additional 68 secondary schools, universities, and other institutions of higher learning across the three senatorial districts will commence soon.

“The recent modest achievements of the Delta State Command of NDLEA, wherein trucks loaded with cannabis and other illicit drugs were apprehended and seized is heartwarming.”

“The bureau commends Commander Abubakar Wada and his men for their commitment, patriotism and selfless service to our country, especially in Delta State. We can’t thank you enough.”

“The second phase of the state government’s Drug-Free Delta campaign to additional 68 colleges, universities and other institutions of higher learning across the three senatorial districts will commence soon.”

“We cherish NDLEA partnership with the State Government through the Bureau for Communications and Orientation in the ongoing Drug-Free Delta campaign.”

“It’s Governor Oborevwori’s strong desire to drastically reduce the prevalent rate of use of illicit drugs and drug abuse in the state in line with his enhanced peace and security mantra contained in the MORE Agenda,” Oghenesivbe said.

