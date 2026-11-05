Delta, BRECAN advance breast cancer awareness, early detection

Delta Air Lines has partnered with the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) to promote breast cancer awareness, encourage early detection, and enhance community education during Breast Cancer Awareness in October.

The partnership aligns Delta’s commitment to community support with BRECAN’s efforts to raise breast cancer awareness, encourage timely medical attention, and assist those affected by the disease.

The event, held recently in Lagos, included an awareness walk, breast cancer education, and a survivor engagement session, among others. Participants gained knowledge about breast health, learned to recognise potential warning signs, and understood the importance of professional medical advice and screening.

Commenting on the development, Manager, Sales, West Africa, Delta Air Lines, Mary Gbobaniyi said: “Delta believes that connecting people extends beyond transportation; it involves supporting the communities where we operate. Breast cancer impacts individuals, families, and communities. Increased awareness and early detection are critical stepstoward improving outcomes.”

“Our partnership with BRECAN allows us to support efforts that educate individuals, encourage prompt medical attention, and assure those affected by breast cancer that they have support.”

Founder of BRECAN and a 29-year breast cancer survivor, Dr Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, called for stronger healthcare systems, accessible screening and diagnostic services, affordable treatment, and adequate financial and psychosocial support for patients and their families.

“Too many women still present at health facilities when their disease has reached an advanced stage. Too many families continue to experience avoidable suffering because of delayed diagnosis, misinformation, financial difficulties and inadequate access to treatment,” she said.

She urged Nigerians to sustain breast cancer advocacy beyond October, stressing that the fight against the disease requires year-round commitment.

“As we conclude another Breast Cancer Awareness Month, let us remember that breast cancer does not recognise the boundaries of October. Our advocacy, compassion and commitment must therefore continue throughout the year,” she added.

Breast cancer continues to be a significant public health issue. Access to accurate information and timely medical assessment can notably improve patient outcomes. Through this collaboration, Delta and BRECAN aim to foster more awareness, address misconceptions about the disease, and emphasize the importance of seeking professional medical advice when unusual changes are observed.

Meanwhile, the partnership with BRECAN aligns with Delta’s established global commitment to breast cancer awareness and research.

Since 2005, Delta has collaborated with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), funding research dedicated to enhancing the understanding, prevention, and treatment of breast cancer. In October 2026, Delta announced that its partnership with BCRF had raised $36 million, supporting over 720,000 hours of breast cancer research.

Globally, Delta continues to provide opportunities for employees and customers to support this cause. Initiatives include the iconic pink-and-white Breast Cancer One aircraft, which honors employees impacted by breast cancer; fundraising activities during Breast Cancer Awareness Month; options for customers to donate through onboard programs and the SkyWish miles-donation program; and support for research into improved treatment and patient outcomes.

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month concludes, Delta encourages individuals, families, and communities to continue the sensitization about breast health beyond October and to support those living with or affected by breast cancer.