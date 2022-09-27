Delta Attorney General makes case for people living with disabilities, special needs

Delta State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Isaiah Bozimo Esq, has affirmed his resolve in assisting persons living with disabilities and special needs in society by giving them a sense of belonging.

Bozimo, who played host to members of the Angela’s Foundation for People with Special Needs in his office at the Professor Chike Edozien secretariat in Asaba, lauded the bold initiatives of the founders of the programme which is aimed at changing the lives of people living with disabilities and special needs.

He emphasised that though there are financial constraints on the Ministry, they will, however, do the little they can to bring succour the way of the foundation.

Bozimo also assured the body that the ministry will assist them through their friends and colleagues in other branches of the Nigerian Bar Association who would offer, pro bono, legal services and assist them in any other way they can.

Earlier in her address, the Executive Director of Angela’s Foundation for People with Special Needs, Mrs Angela Ekure, told the Attorney-General that the purpose of the visit was to intimate him of the presence of the Foundation and the commencement of their activities in Asaba.

She told him that they “are the voice of the handicapped/disabled in our society who do not have the wherewithal to speak; they are the eyes of the blind, ears of the deaf, and feet of the lame.”

Mrs Ekure stated further, “The society calls them handicapped, but we call them special people. Society calls them disabled, we call them differently –able, and truly, there is ability in disability/.”

The leader pointed out that they are currently involved in the Sponsorship of special students (blind) at Unity Model Secondary School, Agbarho, Delta State, provision of learning and teaching equipment and resources to the Special Education Department of Government Model Secondary School, and other projects.

She appealed for financial assistance to complete their ongoing projects in addition to a front desk office that will assist them to liaise with PWDs in society by providing them with legal services and aid they may require among other requests.