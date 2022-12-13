Delta Attorney General calls for partnership with NGOs on fight against human trafficking, irregular migration

Delta State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Isaiah Bozimo Esq., has underscored the importance of partnership with Non-governmental Organisations in the fight against Human Trafficking and Irregular Migration in the state.

Mr Bozimo stated this in his office in Asaba when the Girl Power Initiative, a Non-governmental Organisation from Benin City led by the Coordinator, May Ekido paid him a courtesy call.

He said that such collaboration would yield positive results, adding that Delta State Government was committed to tackling the menace.

Mr Bozimo said that in demonstration of the resolve to reduce cases of human trafficking and irregular migration in the state, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa established the Delta State Taskforce on Human Trafficking and Irregular Migration which he, the Attorney-General chairs.

The Attorney-General assured the organisation that his Ministry would appoint a Desk Officer who would be working with the organisation from April. 2023 when it would commence its activities in Delta State.

Mr Bozimo urged the Initiative to extend their awareness campaign on human trafficking to other vulnerable communities in Local Government Areas such as Ughelli North and Ethiope West apart from the Ika axis where there was an increase in human trafficking and irregular migration.

Earlier, the Coordinator of GPI, Mrs May Ekido Said the organization is a feminist youth development Non-governmental organisation founded in 1994 to empower young children and females with accurate information and skills from a gender perspective, safe reliance and social action having its offices in Benin city, Uyo, Asaba, Calabar and Kubwa FCT.

She stated that GPI had been intervening in other issues that affected the girl child and women since 2012, adding that the Ministry of Justice was strategic in the fight against human trafficking.

Mrs Ekido hinted that the Initiative would embark on town hall meetings with various stakeholders to discuss and dialogue on issues of human trafficking, saying that there was a new trend in human trafficking.

She noted that GPI would carry out its activities in selected endemic communities where human trafficking and irregular migration were prevalent.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Delta Attorney General calls for partnership with NGOs on fight against human trafficking, irregular migration