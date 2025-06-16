Delta Assembly to address deplorable environmental sanitation in LGs

Delta State House of Assembly has risen to address the deplorable environmental sanitation in some local councils of the state.

According to the Speaker of the House, Rt Honourable Dennis Emomotimi Guwor who admitted that there was the need to further clean up some council headquarters, the house committee on local government has been directed to interface with chairmen of the third tier to ensure they are up to their expectations in environmental control.

Guwor was speaking while responding to a question on the poor state of cleanliness in some council areas at a press conference held in Asaba weekend as part of events marking the end of the Second Session and the 2nd anniversary of the 8th Assembly.

“The attention of the house was drawn to indiscriminate disposal of refuse, gutters silted with sand overflowing with different types of plastic cans and all kinds of items, therein inhibit mosquitoes while sachet water, papers, and all disposables litter the streets and motor parks without the relevant authorities showing reasonable concern.”

The speaker who vowed the house committee would do the needful to make the local government areas shine however scored Warri South council for maintaining a high standard of sanitation.

He added that though the various agencies on the environment are doing their best, the table should turn for a cleaner environment across the state.

Guwor disclosed that a public health bill which is before the house would address most of the issues on the environment.

“And let me also say that before the house is a public health bill, by the grace of God, when that comes into stream and it’s passed into law, it will also compliment the effort that is being made by all of us.”

On the enforcement of the Anti-Open Grazing Law, Speaker Guwor said several decisions were made on how best to enforce the law at a recently expanded Security Council meeting the Governor had with stakeholders.

According to him, the Deputy Speaker who also chairs the Legislative Compliance Committee, held meetings with Local Government Council Chairmen to ensure implementation.

The speaker announced plans by the house to introduce a bill aimed at regulating rent increases and ensuring more affordable housing for residents following an outcry by constituents over rising house rents, especially in urban centers like Asaba, Warri, Sapele, and Ughelli.

“We cannot ignore the cries of our people who are being priced out of decent accommodation,” Rt. Hon. Guwor stated.

“This Assembly is determined to bring relief through legislative action that protects both tenants and landlords while promoting fair housing policies.”

He said the bill on high rent in Delta, sponsored by the House Leader, Hon. Emeka Nwaobi, and 27 other members, has already been listed for first reading.

He emphasised that the assembly will work closely with relevant stakeholders, including the state Ministry of Housing, real estate developers, landlords’ associations, and civil society groups, to ensure that the proposed bill is balanced and enforceable.

On other achievement of the house during the second session of the 8th assembly, Speaker Guwor said:

“The House received a total of sixteen bills, eight Executive Bills and eight Private Members of Bills. Of these, seven were passed by the House and six have been assented to by His Excellency, the Governor, while one is being prepared for assent.

“The remaining eight are undergoing consideration by the House. However, nine bills that were received by the house in the first session scaled third reading and passed and were also assented to by the Governor in the period under review.

“The bills passed and assented to by the governor are Delta State Child Rights’ ( Amendment) Law, 2024; 2023 Amended Revised Appropriation Law, 2024; Delta State College of Health Technology Ovrode Law, 2024; Southern Delta University, Ozoro ( Establishment) Law, 2024; Appropriation Law, 2025; Supplementary Appropriation Law, 2024;. Delta State Polytechnic Burutu (Amendment) Law, 2024; Delta State Urban and Regional Planning Law, 2024; Delta State Structure for Signage and Advertisement Agency (Amendment) Law, 2024; Delta State Film and Video Censor’s Board Law, 2024, Delta State Registration and Regulation of Private Veterinary Clinics Law, 2024; Special Offences Court (Amendment) Law, 2024; Delta State Pet Control and Responsible Ownership Law, 2024”.

He said the House received seventy-two motions, sixty-nine of which were approved after robust debate by members.