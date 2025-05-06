Delta Assembly becomes one-party as Speaker, 21 PDP lawmakers defect to APC

The Delta State House of Assembly has effectively transformed into a one-party legislature with the defection of the Speaker, Rt Hon Emomotimi Guwor, along with 21 other members of the Peoples Democratic Party, to the All Progressives Congress.

Seven members were originally elected on the ticket of the APC to the Assembly in 2023, with no other parties having representatives.

Announcing the development on Tuesday during the resumption of plenary after the Easter break, the Speaker stated that the decision was the result of extensive consultations with their constituents and political leaders throughout the state.

He emphasised that the move aligned with Section 109 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

While expressing appreciation to members for their contributions so far, Guwor urged the House to ensure the completion of all pending bills as the second legislative session nears its end.

He noted that the political shift towards the APC was in response to the realignment of stakeholders and the desire to align with the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership.

“The mass defection of members of the Peoples Democratic Party, led by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, to the All Progressives Congress was made in the overall interest of Deltans and the state,” the Speaker said.

He explained that the decision followed extensive consultations held on 23 April, culminating in the official reception on 28 April 2025, at the Government House and the Cenotaph, respectively.

He said: “We are fully committed to partnering with the Federal Government to deliver greater development to Deltans.

“On behalf of the House, I commend the courage and visionary leadership of our Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, in making this strategic and timely decision.

“As a legislative body, we stand with His Excellency in this endeavour. This renewed partnership between the state and Federal Government must be supported and allowed to flourish, so that we can begin to enjoy its benefits in the shortest possible time.”

He informed the House that he had received twenty-two letters, including his own, notifying of the change of party affiliation from the PDP to the APC.

The defection, he said, was driven by instability within the PDP’s national leadership and factional divisions within the South-South Zonal Executive Committee, leading to internal conflicts and disunity within the party.

Citing Section 109(1)(g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Speaker affirmed the constitutional basis for the defection.

“With this action, the Delta State House of Assembly is now composed entirely of members from the All Progressives Congress. We thank our constituents for endorsing this progressive course of action.”

A motion to adopt the letters of party change was moved by the Majority Leader, Hon Emeka Nwaobi, and seconded by Hon Ferguson Onwo, who represents Isoko South II.

Speaking to journalists after the plenary, the Majority Leader, Hon Emeka Nwaobi, reiterated that the defection was prompted by the crisis within the PDP.

“Our decision was based on the instability at the national level and the factionalisation at the South-South level. Consequently, we chose to move to the ruling All Progressives Congress, in accordance with Section 109 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended,” he said.

