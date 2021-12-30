Delta approves N434m bursary for 2020/2021 session

THE sum of N434 million has been approved by the Delta State government for the payment of the 2020/2021 Students’ Special Assistance Scheme, otherwise known as bursary, for students of the state in tertiary institutions across the country.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu who disclosed this after the state’s executive council meeting in Asaba said the continuous payment of the bursary to the students despite the economic hardship in the country was a further demonstration of the present administration’s commitment to the human capital development of the state.

According to him, the executive also approved the commencement of the 2021/2022 cycle for the Job Creation Bureau with 650 persons expected to benefit from the seventh cycle.

He added that “the executive also approved the establishment of a technical college in Kiagbodo, in Burutu Local Government Area.

“We also approved the construction of an administrative building for the College of Health Sciences, Oghara and the remodelling of the library of the Clinical Science Building.

“Other approvals include the rehabilitation of Orogun Road in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state and approval for the connection of additional government offices to the Independent Power Plant (IPP) to enable the state to maximise the benefit of the power plant.

He also confirmed the transfer of the Institute of Continuing Education to where it ought to be; from the Ministry of Higher Education to the Ministry of Secondary Education.

On Sylvester Oromoni’s case in Lagos, Aniagwu said the state government remained committed to ensuring justice for the family in line with Governor Okowa’s earlier statement on the matter.

“Recall that the Governor had made a statement to the effect that we will collaborate with the Lagos State Government to ensure that justice is delivered,” he stated.

