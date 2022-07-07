Delta approves N400m grant to 40 mission schools

The sum of N400 million grant has been approved by the Delta State government to 40 mission schools in the state to enable them to upgrade and expand their facilities.

Each of the schools is expected to receive a sum of N10 million.

According to the state Commissioner of Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, the gesture was part of the state government’s measures to ensure that the schools did not lag behind in terms of facilities and human capital development efforts.

Aniagwu, announced this while briefing journalists on some of decisions reached at the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting presided over by the deputy governor of the state, Mr Kingsley Otuaro.

He stated that the state executive council also gave approval for the reconstruction of the first phase of the Old Lagos – Asaba road from Umunede to Obior which, according to him, is 7.6 kilometres.

To guarantee the overall success of the 21st National Sports Festival to be hosted in the state, the commissioner said that the government approved the construction of the male and female hostels of 240-bed spaces each at the Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba, with a view to providing a secure accommodation for the athletes.

Otuaro added that the council also approved the construction of an indoor sports complex inside the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, for some short range games for the national sports festival.

“We approved the construction of a 240-bed space in Dennis Osadebe University for females and another 240-bed space hostel for male which will house the athletes coming to Asaba for the National Sports Festival.

“The reason for siting them in the university premises is that the hostels will also serve as students’ hostels after the sports festival.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We have also approved the construction of an indoor sports complex that would house other games within the Stephen Keshi’s stadium,”the commissioner said.

According to him, the construction of an additional lecture hall was approved for the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko in Warri South West Local Government Area of the state.





To control the incessant flood on Core Area, off DSS Road, Asaba, he stated that approval was given for the construction of drainage channels to connect the Asaba storm water control project.

Aniagwu said that six adjoining streets in Asaba were approved for construction with a view to advancing the urban renewal effort of the state government.

Also at the meeting, the government approved the appointment of JohnHolt Ologho as the Regent of Emevor Kingdom in Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.