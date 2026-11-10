Delta approves N10bn for construction, furnishing of classrooms in 92 schools

At least 92 public primary and secondary schools in Delta State are to be given a facelift as part of efforts to improve the learning environment and strengthen the education sector.

Towards this end, the state government has approved the sum of N10 billion for the construction and furnishing of classrooms in the affected schools.

The approval was one of the major decisions reached at Monday’s State Executive Council meeting, presided over by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori at the Government House Annex in Warri.

According to the state Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who disclosed this while briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, the intervention was designed to address infrastructure gaps in public schools and provide pupils and students with a more conducive learning environment.

Flanked by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, the commissioner explained that the government recognised the need to improve the physical condition of schools, noting that access to quality education was closely linked to the availability of adequate classroom facilities and essential learning infrastructure.

According to him, the Executive Council approved contracts for the infrastructural development of selected primary and secondary schools under Phase One of the programme.

He said the initiative formed part of the Oborevwori administration’s determination to ensure that public schools across the state receive attention, irrespective of their location.

Beyond the classroom construction programme, the government also approved the provision of more than 4,500 units of school furniture to address the shortage of desks and chairs in public schools.

Aniagwu said the furniture would improve the comfort of teachers and learners in the affected schools. He added that the government was strengthening its engagement with community representatives and other stakeholders across the local government areas to identify the specific needs of schools and ensure that interventions were properly coordinated.

He said the relevant ministries and agencies had been directed to maintain regular communication with stakeholders in their respective areas to facilitate the effective implementation and monitoring of approved projects.

Aniagwu said the approvals reflected Governor Oborevwori’s commitment to the MORE Agenda, particularly its emphasis on creating opportunities and extending the benefits of development to communities across the state.

The commissioner also explained that holding the Executive Council meeting in Warri, rather than Asaba, was consistent with the administration’s policy of bringing government closer to the people.

He said the governor had deliberately improved the Government House Annex to make it suitable for important government activities, including Executive Council meetings.

According to him, the arrangement would enable residents in different parts of the state to feel a greater sense of inclusion in governance and understand that decisions affecting their lives were not confined to the state capital.